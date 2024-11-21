'I'll Quit Acting': Josh Brolin Threatens to Quit Acting if Denis Villeneuve Misses Oscar Nod
Actor Josh Brolin has made a bold statement about Dune: Part Two, directed by Denis Villeneuve. Brolin, who plays Gurney Halleck in the sci-fi saga, says he will retire from acting if Villeneuve doesn’t receive an Oscar nomination for Best Director.
“If he doesn’t get nominated this year, I’ll quit acting,” Brolin told Variety. He praised Villeneuve’s work on the sequel, calling it “masterful” and describing the experience of watching it as “brain-breaking.” He added, “Denis is one of our master filmmakers. If the Academy Awards mean anything, they’ll recognize him.”
The first Dune film, released in 2021, was a critical and commercial success. It earned 10 Oscar nominations and won six, including Best Cinematography, Best Original Score, and Best Visual Effects. Despite this, Villeneuve was notably left out of the Best Director category.
Brolin strongly believes Villeneuve’s work on Dune: Part Two surpasses the first film and deserves recognition. The sequel continues the story of Paul Atreides, played by Timothée Chalamet, and is expected to be a major contender at the upcoming Oscars.
Meanwhile, Villeneuve is already planning the third installment of the franchise. In an interview, he revealed that Dune 3 will be set 12 years after the events of Part Two. “It’s a new film with new circumstances, even though it’s the same world,” Villeneuve said.
In addition to the films, the Dune universe is expanding with a prequel series, Dune: Prophecy. The show, now streaming on Max, explores the origins of the Bene Gesserit, a powerful group in the story’s universe.
As fans eagerly await the release of Dune: Part Two and the Academy’s decisions, Brolin’s passionate remarks have added to the anticipation. The film will be released in 2024, with hopes high for Villeneuve’s long-overdue Best Director nomination.
