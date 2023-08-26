'I'll see you down the road': Dwayne Johnson cries while remembering his father on 79th birthday, wishes he had 'one more shot'

Dwayne Johnson is one of the biggest stars in the world. Making the move from being a full-time wrestler to getting into show biz Johnson has achieved it when it comes to his career. But everyone's allowed to have a bad day once in a while, and the star has been going through a tough time for the last couple of days, as he grieves his father's passing. Here's what happened.

Dwayne Johnson wished his late father a Happy Birthday

Johnson took to Instagram earlier today to celebrate his father's birthday. He wrote, "Happy Heavenly Birthday Dad." The former wrestler admitted to having a bad day, saying, "Rough day yesterday, but forced me to search for those silver lining blessings - that you realize, if look hard enough, those silver linings are usually right there in front of you on the hardest of days." The 51-year-old fondly remembered, "That was always my dad’s way. Days are tough, life is hard. Get used to it. He’d always say, 'a day without pain is like a day without sunshine.'" Dwayne ended the note while declaring his love for his father, he continued, "I love you, happy heavenly birthday and I’ll see you downs the road, Soulman. ps, those lessons… thank you."

Dwayne Johnson's heartfelt eulogy

The emotional Instagram post featured a video from the memorial service held in February 2020 for Rocky Johnson and included a heartfelt eulogy from Dwayne for his father. In the footage, Johnson was seen addressing a gathering of close ones, openly discussing the array of emotions he experienced during that period. He said, "Man, I wish I had… wish I had one more shot. Wish I had one more shot, you know, just to say goodbye, say I love you, say thank you, say I respect you. But you know, I have a feeling he’s watching, he’s listening." The 51-year-old opened up about his feeling, as he continued "You know how you have those moments where you try to shake yourself out of it and you’re like, ‘No, it’s not a dream. My dad’s gone." Concluding his eulogy he expressed, "This isn’t goodbye, this is just ‘I’ll see you down the road.’ We’ll see you down the road."

