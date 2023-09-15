‘I'll sell one of my children!’ Ryan Reynolds makes dark joke about selling his kids to raise money for Wrexham AFC

Ryan Reynolds recently joked about selling one of his four kids to raise 46 million pounds for his football club, Wrexham AFC

Written by Nidhi Joshi Published on Sep 15, 2023
Instagram
Ryan Reynolds (Instagram)

Key Highlight

  • Ryan Reynolds reveals that they require £20 million for the expansion of their football stadium
  • For this he joked that he plans to sell one of his children and he don't even remember their names
  • Ryan and Blake do not plan to introduce their children to film industry until they're older

Is Ryan Reynolds getting a little mixed up with his four kids alongside Blake Lively? In some funny comments, the 46-year-old Deadpool star joked about selling one of his children and pretending not to remember their names! During the Season 2 premiere of the show Welcome to Wrexham, Ryan suggested he'd be willing to part with one of his kids to raise 20 million pounds to expand a football stadium for their team. Here’s what the Free Guy star said. 

Ryan Reynolds joked about selling one of his kids

In the Season 2 premiere of their docuseries Welcome to Wrexham, Ryan Reynolds with his co-chairman Rob McElhenney revealed that they require £20 million for the expansion of their football stadium.

As the situation made it clear that additional funds were necessary, McElhenney pointed out that the club's financial shortfall was hindering their plans, saying, "I don't have £20 million laying around." McElhenney is known for his role as the creator of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia.

So Ryan humorously exclaimed, "I'll sell one of my children! I have four, I mean I don't even know their names!" Co-chairman Rob McElhenney joined in the joke during the premiere, saying, "I don't know if Ryan does, but I don't think so. He might say he does but I would talk to Blake [Lively] because I would bet you he f------ doesn't," as per People.

Ryan's amusing comments come after he and Blake welcomed their fourth child seven months ago. They haven't revealed the baby's name or gender yet. The couple also has three daughters named James (8), Inez (6), and Betty (3). Ryan has often made light-hearted remarks about family life ever since becoming parents. During the 2022 Cannes Film Festival, he joked, "I'm a parent of three girls. They're wild. I think they have rabies sometimes."

Ryan Reynolds shared thoughts about introducing his kids to the film industry

Even though Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively belong to the film industry, they're in no rush to introduce their children to the industry, especially when they're still young. Ryan once shared his perspective with People, "Putting a kid in a business like this, it's generally not about the kid, it's usually about the parents." He further added, "When they're older, they can do whatever the hell they want, I'm excited for that. Our job is to foster as much interest in as many different things as possible at this point."

FAQs

How many people did Ryan Reynolds marry?
Ryan was married to Scarlett Johansson before marrying blake lively
What is the show with Ryan Reynolds and Rob?
Ryan and Rob are together in docuseries Welcome to Wrexham
Who owns Wrexham FC Rob McElhenney?
Ryan and Rob are both partner in Wrexham FC Rob McElhenney
