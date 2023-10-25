'I’ll shut the movie down right now': When Britney Spears’ team wanted her to work for 18-hours a day while shooting for Crossroads

Crossroads film director, Tamra Davis, and producer Ann Carli had a Q&A session at The Grove AMC in Los Angeles. Britney Spears' starrer Crossroads returns to theaters on October 23. Their conversation shed light on the difficulties Britney Spears had to face while managing her music fame and acting responsibilities.

Juggling stardom

Ann Carli reminisced about the demanding schedule Spears faced. Amid the film's production, Spears had a hectic schedule, including a significant Pepsi commercial shoot the day before her scenes in Crossroads. Balancing her music career with acting was no small feat. “She was super busy. One of the things that I thought was really important was that she had time to rehearse with the other actors,” Carli said. “The day before she was shooting, they had a giant Pepsi commercial. It was crazy.”

ALSO READ: Britney Spears upset about dad Jamie living with Jamie Lynn after rehab stay amid ongoing feud? Reports

Defending Britney Spears

During the shoot, Spears' team suggested she should record music at night after completing a full day's work on set. However, Ann Carli firmly opposed this idea, stating, "I just said, 'Absolutely not. I'll shut the movie down right now because that's not fair to her.'" “They had her come to me and say, ‘It’s okay. I don’t mind [having] to work an 18-hour day.’ And I said, ‘Guess what? You don’t have to.’”

Tamra Davis revealed an interesting aspect of Crossroads' re-release—Britney Spears' personal involvement. Davis explained that the film was difficult to find or stream until Spears intervened, requesting the re-release to coincide with her upcoming book launch. She said, “It was one call from Britney. She wanted it re-released to promote her new book.” Davis added, “Clearly, this means something to her because she wanted this to be released with her book. I think she wants people to look back at her work and see it in a different way.”

Britney Spears' memoir is now available to purchase.

ALSO READ: Britney Spears teases Sequel to upcoming memoir 'The Woman in Me' during tropical getaway