'I'm 70% sure it wasn't...': When Ryan Reynolds gave his two cents on who could've leaked Deadpool test footage in 2014

Ryan Reynolds is undoubtedly one of the biggest fans of his big-screen character, Deadpool. The actor lobbied for the Marvel character nonstop for years before he was given a chance to act him out the studio executives. But unfortunately, after seeing the test footage, the project was scrapped. But mysteriously later on, the same footage was leaked to the public, and the fans liked what they saw, which led to the first Deadpool movie production. Here's what the actor had to say about the leak.

Ryan Reynolds on the Deadpool test footage leak

In 2016 on The Late Night Show with Jimmy Fallon, the actor admitted to the host, that it had to be one of the four people who were involved with the project that let out the clip. He admitted, "There’s four of us [who could've leaked the test footage], me, Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick [who were the screenwriters], and Tim Miller, the director." He hilariously revealed that they had a discussion among themselves that they should leak it to the public. Ryan added, " We all said at the beginning that someone should leak it, so the idea was planted, but I’m 70 percent sure it wasn’t me."

For the unversed in 2012, Fox executives commissioned a test footage for Deadpool. As per the Hollywood Reporter, Tim Miller was known for producing a handful of Iron Man-themed animated shorts for Marvel Studios before the MCU was allocated a tiny budget to create a short text reel to bring his vision for the movie to life. Unfortunately, the project didn't get a green light, but in 2014 it was leaked online and forced the studio to reconsider its decision.

Ryan Reynolds on playing a different Deadpool in Wolverine

Reynolds appeared in Wolverine 2009, but that version of Deadpool was way different than the one we know and have come to love. In fact, Reyond thought the same as he admitted he thought "it's the wrong version." When the actor appeared on Sirius XM Radio he confessed to the host Jess Cagle, "I was already attached to the Deadpool movie. We hadn’t, at that point, written a script yet." He continued, "But that came along, and I was basically told, 'Play Deadpool in this movie, or else we’ll get someone else to.' And I just said, 'I'll do it, but it’s the wrong version.'"

Meanwhile, the Deadpool franchise is one of the biggest and most beloved movies in the superhero genre. The third installment of the film is on its way, which will feature Hugh Jackman's Wolverine, which can possibly serve as a full circle moment for not only Deadpool but also Reynolds.

