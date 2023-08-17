'I'm a mother after all': Keke Palmer takes a peg down on ex Darius Dauton's remark in Usher's new music video

Keke Palmer dropped a new music video earlier today, collaborating with Usher. The video dropped earlier today on YouTube to much love and support from the fans for both stars. Even though many loved the song and Usher's on-point pop voice, but what caught people's attention was the ending of the music video, which many have chalked up to be a shot at her estranged boyfriend, Darius Dauton.

Beef between Keke Palmer and Darius Dauton

Last month, Keke Palmer attended Usher's Las Vegas residency show, which started a heated online discourse. The controversy was started by Palmer's now-estranged boyfriend Darius Dauton, who tweeted to express his disapproval of her sheer dress and black bodysuit. He wrote on X, earlier known as Twitter, "It’s the outfit tho.. you a mom," referring to the actress, with whom he shares a six-month-old baby. Dauton soon after found himself in hat waters, as fans called him out for his misogynistic tweet. Things got so bad for the fitness trainer, that he had to disable his account. Since then the 29-year-old actress has reportedly answered him in a similarly public manner. She wrote on her Instagram, "One thing is certain and one thing is true, IM A MOTHA, through and through!"

Did Keke Palmer and Usher diss Darius Dauton in their music video?

In Usher's new music video featuring Palmer, the duo reportedly took shots at the actress's estranged boyfriend. In the music video, Palmer readies herself for a night out at the casino with her friends. She confidently struts down the hallway, sporting bold blue streaks in her hair, and playfully sings along to Usher’s 2001 hit U Remind Me in the elevator. As she locks eyes with the musician, Palmer undergoes a sudden transformation into him. Donning the same silver Ushern and aviators, she wears an identical outfit to the 44-year-old's. The actress seamlessly matches the singer's signature foot shuffle choreography as well.

The video ends with the Nope actress waking up from her dream, she realized she drifted off to sleep before her anticipated night out. She picks up her ringing phone and says, "Dammit, I miss the show. And I'm so tired." The former Nickelodeon star looked at the camera to wink. She finished off with, "I'm a Mother after all."

