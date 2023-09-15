'I'm afraid of horses': Snoop Dogg makes surprising revelation on his phobia

In a candid and unexpected confession, the legendary rapper Snoop Dogg recently revealed a hidden fear that has kept him far from a particular animal kingdom member. According to People, On the latest episode of his YouTube news network series, Double G News, Snoop Dogg, whose real name is Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr., unveiled his equinophobia, or fear of horses, saying, "I'm just f------ scared of them." Let's delve into the details of this surprising revelation by the rap icon himself.

Snoop's equine confession

During the episode, Snoop Dogg donned a casual bathrobe and welcomed guest Tiffany Haddish, who sported a pink tartan suit. Amid their conversation, Haddish shared her childhood dream of raising horses on a farm, to which Snoop Dogg responded with a surprising admission, "I'm scared of horses."

Haddish, equally taken aback, asked, "What? As big as you are?" This revelation left viewers puzzled, as Snoop Dogg is renowned for his confident persona.

Snoop Dogg elaborated further, stating, "To this day, too. I don't know why I'm just f------ scared of them." His genuine fear of horses was palpable, even in the presence of the Night School star.

He continued, "Are you serious?" Haddish inquired.

"So serious. You ain't never seen me in a scene with a horse. I've been in a scene with ostriches, iguanas, all kinds of s---," Snoop explained, "Ain't never been in a scene with a horse, like, get that mother––––– away from me. I don't know why!"

Snoop's unease around horses contrasts with his love for canines and other animals, highlighting the uniqueness of his equinophobia.

A remarkable suggestion

As the discussion unfolded, Tiffany Haddish made an intriguing suggestion. She speculated, "Maybe in your past life you fell off a horse." To this, Snoop Dogg playfully responded, "I think I may have been the Headless Horseman [in my past life]," alluding to the famous folklore figure who rides around headless on horseback while tormenting villagers.

Facing the fear

While Snoop Dogg may not understand the roots of his phobia, he does acknowledge the significance of horses to many people. In a gesture of openness and potential growth, he expressed to Haddish, "I understand what a horse means to people. Maybe one day somebody can introduce me to a baby horse. ... A little jackass or something that I can learn how to be around."

