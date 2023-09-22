'I’m against child abuse…': When Ryan Reynolds revealed why he won't put his kids in show biz, calls it ‘crazy pursuit'

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively have certain standards when it comes to parenthood. Both actors try their best to keep their daughter away from the spotlight. Blake Lively has called out the paparazzi multiple times for invasion of privacy. We are revisiting the time when Ryan Reynolds spoke to the media and shared that he is completely against pushing his daughters to showbiz.

Ryan Reynolds revealed that he is strictly against pushing his daughters to become child actors

In an interview with Good Morning America, back in 2018, the actor joked, that he wouldn’t push his daughters to act, “Mostly because I’m against child abuse. Show business, for a little kid, that’s a crazy pursuit. Acting is great. Theater school, that kind of [thing] - amazing. I don’t know why you would put your kid in show business.”

The actor also added, "I always think like if you put your kid in show business, just skip the showbiz part, just put them straight into rehab. I see people who are like, 'Oh no I want my child to be like the star of something.' I'm like 'Why? Do you have no access to outside information? Have you ever read a newspaper?' Don't do that."

Ryan Reynolds reveals that his interests as a father are fostering as many interests in his daughters

In a discussion with People at the America Cinematheque in 2022, he spoke further on the matter and added, "Putting a kid in a business like this, it's generally not about the kid. It's usually about the parents." He added, "When they're older, they can do whatever the hell they want," he added. "I'm excited for that. Our job is to foster as much interest in as many different things as possible at this point."

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively welcomed their fourth child earlier this year. The actor attended a discussion at Cannes Film Festival 2022 where he was asked to speak about welcoming his fourth child. The actor joked, "I'm a parent of three girls. They're wild. I think they have rabies sometimes."

Ryan Reynolds is all set to star in Deadpool 4, which is scheduled to release in 2024. Blake Lively will also be starring in It Ends With Us, which will release next year.

