'I'm All Good'; Martin Lawrence Breaks Silence On Rumors About Health Issues Amid Bad Boys: Ride Or Die Release

After a recent viral clip spread across the internet, fans became worried about the health of Martin Lawrence. The star was recently seen to be a bit unfit during the premiere of Bad Boys: Ride or Die in Los Angeles.

Following this, wide speculation gripped the industry as well as the well-wishers of the comedian. However, the star himself has come forth to address the rumors and give a health update to his fans and lovers.

Martin Lawrence about his health

As per The Hollywood Reporter, a viral video had sparked health speculations on the internet that involved an acclaimed actor, Martin Lawrence. It was noticed by the fans of Lawrence that, while being accompanied by his Bad Boys co-star Will Smith, he was a bit less energetic.

Addressing the rumors, Lawrence debunked them during his recent interview. While he appeared on Hot 97’s Ebro, he was questioned about his health and the recent rumors.

The star was present on the podcast along with Will Smith, where the host, Ebro Darden, brought up the topic of the recent video.

Darden said, "Now Martin... everybody's talking [about] you on the balcony, waving at people.” He then added that Lawrence’s fans believed “something was wrong with your health.”

Replying to Darden, the Big Momma’s House actor said that he was just surprised looking at the size of the crowd. He stated, "I was like, oh, this is rock concert stuff," also adding that he questioned himself during the premiere if this huge crowd had gathered “for a movie?"

Advertisement

Darden then asked Lawrence if he wanted to say something to the people who are worried about his health, to which the Blue Streak actor said, "I'm fine. I'm in God's hands."

He further added that he is blessed and glad that he wakes up every day. “I'm all good. No need for people to be concerned," Lawrence stated.

Martin Lawrence’s health issues in the past

People being concerned over the health of Martin Lawrence is totally fair, as the actor has had some health issues in the past as well.

In 1996, he was hospitalized after he ran into traffic in Los Angeles. During this incident, he was even seen yelling and screaming while running into traffic. However, the actor was later diagnosed with tiredness and dehydration by the doctors.

Then, in 1999, the National Security actor was again hospitalized and was in a three-day coma. He had collapsed from severe heat exhaustion while exercising, as reported by THR.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 'He Just Hugged Me': Will Smith Reveals Emotional Talk With Co-Star Martin Lawrence On First Day Of Filming Bad Boys: Ride or Die