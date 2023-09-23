‘I’m always looking for a way out, but I do love it’: When Chris Evans revealed his thoughts on taking an early retirement

We are revisiting a 2019 interview where Chris Evans spoke to Scarlett Johansson for Variety’s Actor on Actors. Back then, Evans opened up about how he felt that his craft was turning stale. In the conversation with the Black Widow actress, Chris even admitted that he often has to talk himself out of retirement and is often conflicted about his career.

Chris Evans once spoke about pondering an early retirement

In the chat with Scarlett Johansson, Chris Evans shared, “Every couple of months, I decide I’m done acting. This has been my thing for decades now. I’m always looking for a way out, but I do love it.”

The actor revealed he believes that when it comes to better opportunities, the television market suits him better. He said, “I think TV right now, those creative minds are given a bit more freedom. It feels like movies sometimes get inundated with studio notes, and all of a sudden, what was once an original idea becomes boiled down to the lowest common denominator, and then you have no one’s favorite movie but everyone’s lukewarm movie.”

During the conversation with Johansson, Evans also added, “I think that’s why people may be turning away, and looking to things like streaming service shows that actually are innovative.”

When Chris Evans said he believes his craft is becoming stale

The Ghosted actor described how he believed that his craft could become stale, which would either lead to an early retirement or testing out a new approach to talent. He admitted, “After a while, the process of filmmaking does get stale. You just want to try and find a new way into what has become very familiar.”

Chris added, “I think what I was hunting for was that prolonged period of time within a scene, thinking it would allow this liberation. It couldn’t have been more to the contrary. When you’re onstage, it’s just like, ‘Man!’ because you have so much to remember.”

Back in 2019, there were rumours circulating that Chris Evans might take a retirement. Commenting on the same, the actor told The Hollywood Reporter, “I never said the word ‘retire. It’s a really obnoxious notion for an actor to say they’re going to retire — it’s not something you retire from.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Evans will be starring in Red One along with Dwayne Johnson, a movie scheduled to release this year.

