'I'm at studio..': Lizzo appears unfazed as she records new music amidst sexual harassment case

Lizzo, the charismatic and bold pop sensation, has broken her silence and made her first public appearance since being hit with a bombshell lawsuit alleging sexual harassment by several of her former backup dancers. Despite the controversy, the "Truth Hurts" artist seemed undaunted as she stepped out in Hollywood with a radiant smile. The incident, which involves disturbing claims, has not dampened Lizzo's spirits, and she is ready to let her music speak for itself.

ALSO READ: Lizzo lawsuit: Award-winning filmmaker exposes singer's behavior during documentary shoot; calls her 'arrogant'

Embracing Music Amidst Adversity

Lizzo's public appearance took place as she headed into a recording studio in Hollywood. Despite the serious allegations surrounding her, she displayed a carefree attitude, telling reporters, "I’m good, I’m good," and confirming her commitment to her music, stating, "I’m in the studio right now." It's clear that Lizzo is channeling her energy into her work and moving forward positively.

ALSO READ: Lizzo FINALLY speaks up on sexual assault lawsuit accusations, calls it 'outrageous'; Read full statement

Lizzo's Fashion Statement

Known for her bold and confident style, Lizzo's outfit choices never fail to make a statement. On this occasion, she rocked eye-catching silver over-the-knee boots paired with an oversized white sweatshirt from her Yitty brand. Her ensemble was completed with oversized shades and a silver Louis Vuitton handbag. Lizzo's fashion choices remain a reflection of her bold personality, undeterred by the ongoing controversy.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Lizzo slams 'unfriendly' signs wanting to 'silence' and 'choke' people like her at BottleRock Napa festival

The Allegations and Lizzo's Response

Earlier this month, Lizzo found herself facing allegations from three of her former backup dancers, who accused her of weight-shaming, sexually denigrating behavior, and participation in explicit performances. The lawsuit details disturbing incidents that allegedly occurred while the dancers were on tour. However, Lizzo has categorically denied these claims, taking to social media to address the allegations as "outrageous" and "unbelievable."

In response to the allegations, Lizzo defended her character and work ethic, emphasizing that she would never intentionally make anyone feel uncomfortable or undervalued. She addressed the accusations with candor, asserting that her openness about her sexuality should not be used to distort her true character. The singer expressed her dedication to promoting respect for women and upholding her values in the face of adversity.

ALSO READ: Lizzo sexual harassment lawsuit: 6 more former employees come forward amid allegations against singer

Unity Amongst Controversy

Amid the controversy, Lizzo's current dance group, the Big Grrrls and Big Boiiis, have come forward in support of the artist. They praised Lizzo's commitment to character and culture, highlighting the positive impact she has had on their careers. The dance group credited Lizzo with creating a platform that empowers individuals to break barriers, emphasizing the unity and purpose that her presence brings.

ALSO READ: Did you know Lizzo once faced backlash for comparing Taylor Swift with Beyonce?