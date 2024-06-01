'‘I’m Aware Of The Age Difference': Gaten Matarazzo Recalls A Women In Her 40s Expressed Having 'Crush' Since He Was 13

Gaten Matarazzo has had some awkward moments with fans at conventions, and one of the most uncomfortable happened recently.

On the May 28 episode of the Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum podcast, the 21-year-old Stranger Things actor talked about meeting a mom who said she’s had a crush on him since he was very young.

Gaten Matarazzo shared an awkward moment with an older fan

Gaten Matarazzo shared during the podcast, “I did one very recently — and this is not very funny, but the reactions around it were quite funny — where this woman in her 40s said straight up, ‘I’ve had a crush on you since you were 13,'” headed, “And I was like, ‘That’s upsetting.’ I’m sure she just meant, ‘Aw, this kid’s cute.'”

Matarazzo mentioned he was 12 when he got the role on Stranger Things and 13 when Season 1 came out in July 2016. During the podcast, he said the situation with the older fan got even weirder because she was, "Like, 'I'm aware of the age difference.' And then I was like, 'Alright,'" he said, "And her daughter was with her, and her daughter goes, 'Mom, what the fu**?' I swear to God, this girl must have been like 13."

Later, Matarazzo also shared that he “had a few butt grabs” from the fans a few times over the years.

Gaten Matarazzo reveals Stranger Things Cast's parents negotiated pay with the production

Gaten Matarazzo also shared during the podcast that the cast of Stranger Things pushed for better conditions, but since they were minors, their parents led the negotiations. The effort paid off, with The Hollywood Reporter announcing significant pay raises for the cast in season 3.

Matarazzo admitted he doesn’t fully understand salary negotiations but is grateful for his parents' proactive approach. Reflecting on the financial impact of Stranger Things, he acknowledged the security it brought his family and the unique challenge of being a young breadwinner.

Stranger Things started filming its fifth and final season on January 8, according to Netflix’s Tudum. Ross Duffer, one of the show’s creators, has been posting photos on Instagram to keep fans excited.

Stranger Things Seasons 1-4 are available to watch on Netflix.

