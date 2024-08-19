'I'm Bored Of...': Kesha Naked Pictures Of Herself While Eating Salad; SEE HERE

Kesha is truly living an unfiltered life! The singer grabbed everyone’s attention as she posted a picture of herself sans clothes on social media. She appeared to be casually eating a salad while the tattoos inked on her hands were highlighted.

The Timber vocalist took to her Instagram to share pictures of herself eating a salad as she sat on a chair and in bed. The singer kept her hair open and went makeup-free while candidly posing in both photos.

She captioned this post, “But... I’m bored of wearing clothes.” The pop star is known to keep it real on her social media and the recent post was a clear testament to that.

As far as Kesha’s professional front goes, she recently celebrated 15 years since her debut single, TiK ToK. She took to X to officially announce that the Sean Diddy Combs lyric would be recorded again.

The rapper is currently tangled in multiple lawsuits in which many people have alleged that he has abused and assaulted them physically and mentally. The lyric in Kesha's song goes, “Wake up in the morning' feeling like P. Diddy.”

The songstress mentioned that the aforementioned song was the first single she put out in the world that had her voice and her name credited. She added that he remembered the song happy and fun because that is how she felt and wanted others to feel.

Advertisement

The singer added, “What I’m so proud of is that’s how this song STILL makes me feel through it all, and those are emotions I want all of us to connect to. 15 (!!!!!!) years later, I see this song as a snapshot into the way I saw the world at the time.”

The pop sensation penned that the song “eternalizes” a sense of herself that she loves very much and has to fiercely protect. The singer further mentioned she would re-record the song when she had legal rights.

Nevertheless, TiK ToK will forever be one of the most nostalgic hits. Apart from that, the singer released her latest single, Joyride, from her upcoming sixth studio album. The track was released in July.

ALSO READ: Blake Lively Using Transgender Slur During Old Interviews Resurfaces Online Amid It Ends With Us Drama, Netizens React