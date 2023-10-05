‘I'm chasing a feeling’: When Timothée Chalamet spoke about fame and getting recognized by fans

Timothée Chalamet is one of Hollywood’s elitist stars out there. Chalamet rose to prominence after his mind-blowing performance in Call Me By Your Name, for which he was also nominated for an Academy Award along with Best Supporting Category in Greta Gerwig’s 2017 Lady Bird and in 2019 Little Women. The actor quickly climbed the ladder of fame and became a fan favorite. But does Chalamet enjoy everything that comes with it? In a 2020 interview with GQ Magazine, Timothée Chalamet revealed his thoughts on fame and getting recognized by fans.

ALSO READ: ‘Some dark energy’: When Timothée Chalamet opened up about feeling disoriented after Oscar campaign

Timothée Chalamet once spoke about fame and getting recognized by fans

In a 2020 interview with GQ Magazine , Timothée Chalamet reminisced about his childhood days and dealing with fame. While talking about resuming work, Chalamet revealed, "I want to get back to the undefined space again; I'm chasing a feeling. When you think you're doing something fantastic, it's typically something you've done before, and when you have no idea, that's when you're doing something risky, good, or terrible."

Chalamet then spoke about getting recognized by fans. His mask had fallen down his face as he spoke about how two young women his age approached carefully and asked, "Would you mind if we got a...?" and he leaped to his feet without hesitation. "How'd you recognize me?" he asked, friendly but really curious as if he hadn't just been ranting about art in a voice that sounded like Laurie from Little Women or Timmy from late-night shows.

The interviewer then joked and asked him, "Was it the scrawny limbs or the hair?" To which Chalamet replied, "Definitely the first."

Timothée Chalamet was disoriented following his Oscar campaign

Timothée Chalamet discussed his 2019 Oscar campaign in a 2020 interview with GQ magazine. Chalamet's Oscar campaign left him feeling befuddled all over again. Except for him, everything he stated was similar to the first time. He'd given an excellent performance, but it might not have grabbed the imagination of Oscar voters as much as his first kiss with a stranger. He was back in all the same locations he had been previously, shaking hands with the same Academy members who came up at everything to take a small nibble of the freshest biscuit, muttering nasty things at him.

He said, "You do not yet have my vote; I'm not sure how to talk about this guy because my experience is at the center of it. There's just some dark energy in these locations, and this time I felt like I could see it. So I'm left wondering. Why isn't this going the same way?"

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Timothée Chalamet has currently been making headlines for his relationship with reality TV star Kylie Jenner. On the other hand, he is currently busy working on Wonka, which will be released this year, and Dune: Part Two, which is slated to release next year.

ALSO READ: 'They just had eyes for each other': Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet have a 'secure' relationship, were 'all over each other' during US Open