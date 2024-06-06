'I'm Coming Back': Adam Levine Announces His Return To The Voice For Season 27 After Exiting Show In 2019

Adam Levine recently announced his highly anticipated return to the NBC reality talent show The Voice for season 27, six years after he exited the show in 2019. Levine took to Instagram and shared this exciting news with his fans, confirming that he will return as a coach for the new season. Read on for further details.

Adam Levine is returning for season 27 of The Voice

Adam Levine has previously served as a coach on NBC's reality talent show The Voice for 16 consecutive seasons, from 2011 to 2019. The singer left the singing competition The Voice in 2019, and now, after six years, Levine is finally returning to the show for the upcoming 27th season.

On Wednesday, June 5, NBC confirmed the news of his return for season 27, stating, "The OG is back in the building," in an Instagram post. Levine also voiced his excitement about his comeback, sharing a video on the platform featuring a compilation of fans' comments over the years, requesting his return to the show.

In the clip, Levine explained he is coming back for season 27 in the spring of 2025 and is 'excited' to return, noting, "Team Adam is back. I feel bad for the other teams.” He captioned the post: "The OG is back in the building! I’M COMING BACK to #TheVoice next Spring 2025."

Advertisement

According to reports, Michael Bublé, Kelsea Ballerini, and John Legend will join Adam Levine on the coaching panel for The Voice season 27.

ALSO READ: A Peek Into Maroon 5's Adam Levine's Life With Behati Prinsloo And Their Adorable Children

Why did Adam Levine exit NBC's show The Voice in 2019?

After serving as the coach of the NBC reality talent show The Voice for 16 consecutive seasons, Adam Levine announced his departure in 2019.

At the time, he penned a lengthy note on Instagram, honoring the creators and everyone who supported him throughout his journey on the show, noting, "I am truly honored to have been a part of something I’ll always cherish for the rest of my life."

The singer previously revealed his decision to exit the show in an interview with Howard Stern. Levine explained that he left the show to focus on his family.

As per Forbes, he told the host, "For eight-and-a-half years, I was so busy — [I] had the band, [I] had The Voice. I was beyond fortunate to go through all of it because it was a life-altering experience being on that show ... and then it got to the point where I got married, I had two kids, and I wanted to spend time with them."

Advertisement

Adam Levine has been married to Behati Prinsloo since 2014. They are proud parents to their three kids: daughters Dusty Rose and Gio Grace and a son whom they welcomed in 2023.