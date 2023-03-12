‘I’m definitely ready to wrap up’, Millie Bobby Brown talks about the last season of Stranger Things

Millie Bobby Brown says that she is definitely ‘ready to wrap up’ the Stranger Things. In an interview with the Seventeen magazine, Brown opens up about the upcoming fifth and final season of the Netflix series Stranger Things. The Enola Holmes actress shot to the limelight with the role of Eleven in the Stranger Things at the age of 12. This hit Netflix garnered a lot of attention from the audience with the unique concept and quickly became people’s favorite.

Millie Bobby Brown on upcoming season of Stranger Things

Millie Bobby Brown said, ‘I feel like there’s a lot of the story that’s been told now, and we know of it, it’s been in our lives for a very long time’. The actress said that she is ready for the chapter of Stranger Things to come to an end along with the new ones to open up. She talks about being grateful for this Netflix series and now wants to focus on the bigger picture. Brown says that she is ready to say goodbye to the show.

Earlier, the other stars of the Stranger Things have also opened up about the series coming to the end. Previously Sadie Sink said that saying goodbye to the security and known faces on the set is scary and will certainly be hard but it will also be exciting to move on towards the new chapter. Harbor, who plays the role of Jim Hopper also earlier stated that he thinks it is time to say goodbye after filming for almost nine years. He further added that they should leave the nest to try different things and projects.

