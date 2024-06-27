'I'm Doing Very Good': Deon Derrico Opens Up About His Mental Health After Divorce From Karen Derrico

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to suicide

Karen Derrico and Deon Derrico who share 14 children filed for divorce on June 4 after 19 years of marriage. And while talking about this, the Doubling Down With the Derricos star said that he is “dealing with a lot.” Deon posted the video while sitting in a hospital chair while he supported his mother, GG, who is battling cancer. An earlier report from TMZ suggested that they both are splitting legal and physical custody, and he'll pay Karen USD 1,166 per month in child support and she will take the responsibility for the kids' medical insurance.

Deon Derrico talks about his mental health following his divorce

The star of Doubling Down With the Derricos, Deon Derrico, recently shared a heartfelt video on Instagram, updating fans about his mother GG's condition. She had been kept under observation overnight in a hospital due to an undisclosed illness. Fortunately, Deon reassured everyone that his mother is "doing very good."

Deon took a moment to address his own well-being. He emphatically stated that he has one public service announcement. He then said that he is doing mentally great. Emphasizing his genuine emotional state, he added, "I really truly really am. It's not a cover-up. It's not a facade. I'm doing very good."

Just like everyone else, he is also dealing with it but he also added that despite all these happening surrounding him, he is "not suicidal."

In the caption accompanying the video, Deon further clarified his mental state. He acknowledged the numerous challenges he has faced recently but reassured his followers saying that he is not depressed nor sad despite all the challenges and hard times. He added that he is emotionally very healthy and his thinking capacity is in good shape and feeling very blessed for his great health and family.

Deon Dericco about family and health

Deon's post came just weeks after it was reported that Karen and Deon called it a day after they filed for divorce on June 4. “Together, we remain unified in the parenting of our 14 beautiful children – their well-being is our priority,” Deon and Karen said in a joint statement shortly after news of their divorce went public.

They thanked everyone for their understanding and support at a time when the pair decided to move forward for the betterment of their family.

They have 13 minor children: Derrick, twins Dallas and Denver, quintuplets Deonee, Daician, Daiten, Deniko, and Dariz, twins Diez and Dior, and triplets Dawsyn, De'Aren, and Dyver. They also share their eldest adult child, Darian.

Breaking his silence after officially getting back to business, Deon assured his fans that he is happy and healthy and said that when there's nothing else in this world as long as one has great health and family. Every other thing does not really matter, he wrote via Instagram on June 18.

Two years before splitting, Deon and Karen revealed that they were planning on welcoming baby No. 15. despite their hefty monthly 3,500 USD grocery bill.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ There are several helplines available for the same.

