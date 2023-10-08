'I'm done': When John Krasinski revealed he was 'retiring' after directing his wife Emily Blunt in A Quiet Place

John Krasinski is one of the wittiest actors out there. He is also one of the finest and a man with many talents. He is an actor, director, producer, and screenwriter. Krasinski has a lot of roles to play; besides this, he is also a father and a husband. Krasinski married the phenomenal actress Emily Blunt in 2010. Since then, the two have been stronger than ever. The two always support each other and have great chemistry. But Krasinski once got a chance to work with his wife. While he enjoyed working with her, he also revealed his retirement plans. In a 2018 interview with Jimmy Fallon, John Krasinski revealed he wanted to retire after directing his wife Emily Blunt in A Quiet Place.

ALSO READ: 'John and I have real chemistry' When the Office star Jenna Fischer revealed about her off-screen 'love' with co-star John Krasinski

John Krasinski revealed his retirement plans

In 2018, John Krasinski appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where the actor discussed working with his wife Emily Blunt and his retirement plans. Then Jimmy Fallon asked Krasinski about directing his wife in the film A Quiet Place.

To which Krasinski replied, “It's unbelievable. I could make a joke, but the truth is, we were so nervous the night before because we really wanted to do this. But you're nervous. You both have your own process, and you're not sure if it's going to link up. You know, she's. I think everybody thinks that because we're actors, we have the same experiences. It's actually a completely opposite experience, 'cause she's off in another country, shooting something totally different with different people."

Krasinski then shared what he learned and said, “So what I learned, actually, is that I've always been the biggest fan of hers, but not until you're in the room when she does what she does, do you know why she's so phenomenal? She is the most unbelievably talented, powerful, and kindest person. She makes everyone around her better. So, honestly, that was my experience—the best experience ever."

After Krasinski shared that he wanted to retire after directing his wife, he said, “I'm retiring, which is the whole point. That's the point. Once I work with her, I'm done."

John Krasinki also discussed why he chose to work on A Quiet Place

In the same interview with Jimmy Fallon, John Krasinski also discussed why he chose to work on A Quiet Place as an actor and director. Fallon asked him if he was a fan of horror movies and why he made a film like this.

To which Krasinski replied, “Oh, my God, I have never been a fan of horror. I mean, I am now. It's true. Well, it's scary. I am terrified of everything. And then I got really into horror, directing this, so I'm now a huge fan."

He then revealed why he decided to work on this film; he said, “But, basically, what happened was that I was sent a script three weeks after having our second daughter. And so, yes, it's a scary movie, but what was in it was a story about this family trying to survive. What would it be? You know, what would you do for your kids? Like, what extremes would you go to to protect your kids? And I was such a wide-open vessel after having our second daughter that I was just like, ‘Oh, my God. This is good.’ And so now when people say, ‘Man, the movie's so scary,’ I'm like, ‘Thank you so much.’ But the best compliment is when people come out and say, ‘I never thought I'd cry in a horror movie,’ and I'm like, That's it! That's why I did it!"

Advertisement

Meanwhile, John Krasinski is currently working on A Quiet Place: Day One and Imaginary Friends, both of which are slated to release next year.

ALSO READ: ‘Don’t give up just yet’: How John Krasinski’s mother motivated him when he wanted to quit acting