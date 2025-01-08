'I'm Getting Older': When Zendaya Revealed How She Manages Sleep With a Hectic Work Schedule
Throwback to when Zendaya shared how her ability to sleep on flights has changed over the years during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live. Read on.
Eight months ago, Zendaya appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live and shared insights about her travel routines and sleep habits when host Jimmy Kimmel asked her if she could sleep on the plane or just a good traveler in general. Zendaya reflected on how her ability to sleep during flights has changed over time.
“I used to be able to sleep anywhere,” she said. “Like, I used to just curl up in a ball and sleep on the flight the whole way. Before it even takes off, I’d be knocked out.”
However, she stated, “These days, I don’t know if it’s because I’m getting older...” Jimmy jokingly said, “You are pretty old, yeah,” prompting laughter. Zendaya continued that ever since she had got older, it’s just not comfortable for her to sleep that long anymore.
Zendaya also reflected on her first appearance on the Jimmy Kimmel show when she was just 16. “You know, my first time here, I was 16,” she told Kimmel. He confirmed, “That’s right, I know.” Over the years, Zendaya has grown from a young Disney star into a celebrated actress with a packed schedule.
With major projects like Dune: Part Two and the romantic sports drama Challengers, Zendaya has maintained a hectic pace. While promoting these projects, she revealed that adapting to her sleep needs has been challenging as she navigates her busy career.
