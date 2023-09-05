'I'm going to be tired': When Selena Gomez hinted at what will make her leave acting in Hollywood

Selena Gomez is a household name in Hollywood, but the multi-talented star recently shared a surprising revelation about her future in the entertainment industry. In an exclusive interview on the Giving Back Generation podcast, the singer and actress opened up about her dreams beyond Hollywood's glitz and glamour.

Gomez emphasized her wish to be a mother

The star of Only Murders in the Building offered a candid glimpse into her aspirations and hinted at a major life change on the horizon. Gomez expressed her desire to experience marriage and motherhood, emphasizing that once these milestones are achieved, she's prepared to bid farewell to her acting career.

"I hope to be married and be a mom," she shared on the podcast, as reported by Today. "Eventually, I'm going to be tired of all of this, so I'm probably just going to devote most of my life to philanthropy before I peace out."

Gomez's words reveal a profound longing for a fulfilling personal life that extends beyond the world of entertainment. Her dedication to making a difference in the lives of others through philanthropy speaks volumes about her compassionate nature and desire to create a positive impact.

Selena's unique perspective on life

The artist, who recently celebrated her 30th birthday, also touched on her evolving perspective on life. Gomez described the influence of her 8-year-old sister, Gracie Teefey, and the role she plays in her life. Watching her younger sibling grow and evolve has given Gomez a unique perspective on parenthood.

"She puts things in perspective," Gomez remarked, adding, "I have to basically watch this little person grow into a human being. There's no better feeling in the world. I kind of feel like a parent in a way, even though I'm not."

This newfound perspective seems to have strengthened Gomez's desire to focus on her personal life and family in the future.

Selena opened up about mental health

In addition to her thoughts on marriage and motherhood, Selena Gomez has been using her platform to promote authenticity and open conversations about mental health. As an advocate for mental health awareness and a successful makeup mogul, she has been actively engaged in breaking down barriers and reducing the stigma surrounding mental health issues.

Recently, Gomez teamed up with her close friend Francia Raisa for a lighthearted and humorous TikTok challenge called "He's a 10." During this challenge, the two friends playfully discussed their dating deal breakers, demonstrating their willingness to embrace authenticity in their relationships.

The TikTok video revealed that, despite their fame and success, Gomez and Raisa are just like anyone else when it comes to navigating the complexities of love and relationships. Their openness and relatability continue to resonate with fans worldwide.

