'I'm going to get eaten alive about this': When Selena Gomez opened up about her tan-gone-wrong moment from the 2018 Met Gala

Selena Gomez might have had some great fashion hits but just like every other celebrity, the pop star has also witnessed plenty of red-carpet fails. The 31-year-old's appearance at the 2018 Met Gala probably tops the list and she has acknowledged the same more than once. Gomez went for a tanned look and donned a light pink Coach dress to the annual event.

The look was mercilessly trolled and the Only Murders in the Building star was quite self-aware and made a joke at her expense after leaving the event. Here's what she has shared about the fashion failure over the years and the context behind the Met Gala 2018 look.

ALSO READ: 'I wish I had like a really cool story': Selena Gomez REVEALS how she broke her hand, posts mirror selfie with arm cast

Selena Gomez on her tan-gone-wrong moment from the 2018 Met Gala

During an interview with Glamour last year, Gomez disclosed, "While I was getting ready for the Met Gala a few years ago, we put on a bit of tanning lotion and it looked beautiful – but as the night went on it kept getting darker and darker." She added that when she sat down and saw a photo of herself, that's when she realized she looked completely orange. "And here I am at this prestigious event – my first thought was – 'I have to get out of here!'" she joked.

The actress also reiterated the same to Vogue in 2021. "I was like, 'This is going to be terrible because I'm going to get eaten alive about this,'" she said referring to being trolled on social media. Gomez then explained how her hilarious Instagram video post of the look came into existence and explained, "I had my security take a video of me because my first reaction was just to get the hell out of there. I'm literally just hauling ass to get to my car."

Selena Gomez's post about her fashion fail moment

After leaving the event, Gomez posted a clip of herself running away with her train flowing behind her. "Me when I saw my pictures from MET [shrug emoji]," she captioned the good-humored post. For the unversed, Gomez has not attended the Met Gala after her 2018 look and has walked the event's carpet five times in totality. Meanwhile, an AI-generated picture of her went viral at this year's Met Gala but it was later debunked to be false and made-up.

ALSO READ: 'Everything is not full of meaning': Selena Gomez reveals what to expect from upcoming album, promises upbeat and happy record