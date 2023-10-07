‘I'm going up the stairs to my room…’: Khloe Kardashian shares adorable snippets of daughter True at her gym session

Khloe Kardashian is known to flaunt her adorable relationship with her two children True and Tatum. It is no secret that the model is a huge fan of working out, often seen posting gym videos, but in a recent clip uploaded on Khloe’s Instagram story, the 5-year-old was seen joining her sessions. Though we must warn you, the mother-daughter duo’s interaction might give you a case of the extreme cuteness. Here’s what happened.

ALSO READ: ‘The last thing I ever…: Khloe Kardashian's ex Tristan Thompson opens up about making his kids feel 'embarrassed' of him; Details inside

The duo spend precious mother-daughter time together

On October 6, Friday, Khloe shared snaps of her 5-year-old on her Iinstagram story. The Kardashian shared the cute snippets of her and her daughter working out together. In the clip, the Good American founder is seen working -out on a stair climbing machine where True is mimicking her in the front.

In the first video, True exclaimed, "Mommy! Come on, walk!" Khloe replied. "She loves to join me in my workouts, right? We're doing the stairs together.” The young Kardashian seems to have a knack for humor as she joked, “I'm going up the stairs to my room." She added "- My shoe!" before stepping out of the frame of the camera. "Oh no! That's why you don't wear sandals!" Kardashian addressed her child as the 5-year-old fetched her fallen footwear. The reality star captioned the sweet video "My Goose," referencing her endearing kid. In another video True can be seen back on the machine, her mother explained,-"True had to get her shoe, right?"

After the machine shut off, True whined, "It's not starting!" to which the 39-year-old responded, “I know we need to fix it right away." True sang the words to The Weeknd's 2020 hit track, Save Your Tears, which can be heard in the background, as Kardashian turned the exercise equipment back on. She whispered, “Save your tears for another day.” To which the reality star joined in and said "Save 'em True!". Her daughter cheekily replied, “I’m not even crying." She captioned the amusing video,, "I love her.”

Here’s why Khloe Kardashian still has Tristan Thompson’s interference in her life

This Thursday, on October 5, Tristan Thompson made his appearance on The Kardashians’ episode. The NBA player and his younger brother Amari, for whom he has been the support system since their mom Andrea passed away are staying with Khloe since their house is getting refurbished.

The model revealed why she still entertains her ex Thomson in her life even after being cheated on by him so many times. On the player’s grief over his mother, she revealed, "I'm not naive to the fact that my ex-boyfriend is living in my house and that we're in really sensitive times.I never want to be someone that anyone can accuse that I misled them when it comes to love.” Kardashian continued. "I think l'm so adamant about that because I've been on the receiving end of it and I just don't think love is something you play with. We're gonna be in each other's lives for the rest of our lives because of our kids, so I'm not gonna fight that, and I’m gonna make sure it's as nice as possible for me," she added.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Khloé hooked up with Odell': Khloe Kardashian's history with Kim's NFL boyfriend causes beef between sisters