'I'm gonna wait for the right thing to come along': Ariana Grande gets Glinda tattoo amidst alleged cheating scandal with Wicked co-star Ethan Slater

Ariana Grande has been in the news recently for controversial reasons: her reported divorce from husband Dalton Gomez and alleged cheating scandal with her Wicked co-star Ethan Slater. While the singer has not confirmed either of the two rumors, she was spotted without her wedding ring, and offscreen pictures of her with Slater, known for playing Spongebob Squarepants in a Broadway musical, were dug out. The controversy didn't stop there.

Slater's estranged wife Lilly Jay slammed Grande for treating her family like "collateral damage" and claimed she was not a girl's girl. Meanwhile, the Positions hitmaker has time and again acknowledged how much she loved working on Wicked, which is slated for a 2024 release. In honor of playing Glinda the Good Witch in the musical film, Grande got inked.

Ariana Grande gets Glinda tattoo amidst cheating scandal

The 30-year-old got herself a tattoo of the beloved character created by L. Frank Baum for his Wizard of Oz novel series. Playing the role in the upcoming live-action adaptation has been "one of the most deeply special and transformative and fulfilling experiences" of her life, as per the pop star. During a conversation with Allure, Grande revealed her thought process behind it. "When they come to me, I just get them," she said referring to her tattoos.

"This one I knew I wanted to get for a very long time," she said talking about the recent ink on the back of her right hand. "It's Glinda from the original L. Frank Baum book. I waited forever to fill up this hand," the actress explained. "And I thought, 'I'm gonna wait for the right thing to come along,' and yeah, that felt very right," the award-winning artist added.

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater's romance

Meanwhile, she met Ethan Slater on the set of the film. While the former Disney star plays Glinda, Slater portrays Boq in Wicked, which also co-stars Bridgerton star Jonathan Bailey. Last month, days after the news of Grande's alleged divorce from Dalton Gomez came out. reports of a romance between her and Slater came out. The Internet was shocked on finding out and it led to a lot of debate and discussion considering both of them were married.

While Grande married Gomez in 2021, Slater was married to his high school girlfriend Lilly Jay since 2018 and the two have a son together. Weeks after the news of Grande and Slater's romance came out, the latter filed for divorce from his wife. Reports alleged that the Wicked co-stars had cheated on their spouses considering both of them were married when they first met. But sources claim Slater split from his wife two months before romancing Grande.

