‘I’m grateful to you’: Ryan Reynolds team and Christ Pratt come together for his special birthday surprise; Details inside

It’s Ryan Reynolds' birthday. Our favorite Deadpool actor turned a year older. Reynolds has been a fan favorite and has made his place solid in Hollywood. As the whole world wished Reynolds a happy birthday, the actor did receive a very sweet and special surprise from his teammates and Chris Pratt for his birthday. On Instagram, Ryan Reynolds shared a hilarious yet sweet post revealing the special surprise.

Ryan Reynolds and Chris Pratt got together for a special surprise for his birthday

Ryan Reynolds and Wrexham residents now have a park. Reynolds teammate Rob McElhenney has recently given his best friend Ryan Reynolds the greatest 47th birthday present by naming a park after him in the Welsh town where they co-own a football club. Rob enlisted the assistance of someone who is well-versed in all things park-related: Chris Pratt.

Reynolds wrote in the caption, "Parks and Wrex!!! @RobMcElhenney, I don’t know how you stuffed @PrattPrattPratt into your windowless panel-van and forced him into our little birthday charade but I’m grateful to you for eternity. You’ve completely and totally outdone yourself. April is right around the corner."

The It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia alum sits down with Parks and Recreation alum Chris Pratt, and, after a funny exchange in which the Marvel star alludes to not following Rob on social media and thus not knowing about his and Ryan's escalating epic birthday gifts for each other, the comedian presents his plan, saying, "This year, my idea involves a park." The Guardians of the Galaxy star then says, “Oh, that's because I was on P—"

The actor is then cut off by the NBC sitcom's iconic theme music as a video montage of Wrexham plays and Rob declares via voiceover, "Introducing the Ryan Rodney Reynolds Memorial Park in Wrexham, Wales."

That's right, for those who thought this was a genuine gesture, Rob is erecting a memorial park in Wrexham in honor of his buddy and business partner. While the park is still under construction, the 46-year-old promises wide green areas, pop-up restaurants, movie screenings, green-colored light poles in celebration of Ryan's film There are actual Green Lantern, benches for old guys to swing on, and a statue that may or may not look like Reynolds.

Ryan Reynolds recently revealed he is not messing up with SAG-AFTRA rules for Halloween

Ryan Reynolds takes Halloween regulations very seriously. During the ongoing Hollywood strike, the Proposal star warned his and Blake Lively's four children that he would not tolerate their Halloween costumes that violated SAG-AFTRA's guidelines on what artists should wear.

Ryan Reynolds, the star of Deadpool, joked to the source that he would respect their idea by calling out his 8-year-old daughter James for crossing picket lines. Reynolds stated this in his tweet, "I'm looking forward to yelling 'scab' at my eight-year-old all night. She is not a member of the union, but she needs to learn."

Meanwhile, Ryan Reynolds is currently working on Deadpool 3 and Imaginary Friends, both slated to release next year.

