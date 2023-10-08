' I'm happy when he's happy' When Selena Gomez defended Justin Bieber during her chart-topping 847 million song release

Back in 2014, Selena Gomez released her new single, The Heart Wants What the Heart Wants, and she interviewed On Air with Ryan Seacrest to provide more insight into the track.During that time, when asked about her controversial relationship with Justin Bieber, Selena shared that everyone wanted to form their own opinions. Here's how the singer defended Justin at that time.

Selena Gomez defended Justin Bieber

Selena reflected on the challenges she had faced that year, including her relationship with Justin. She admitted that "I think the biggest problem I had this year—even with [Bieber] and on his side—is identity. I was trying to figure out what I'm doing, and that was the first time I was constantly being kicked down for doing that," Gomez added, "When I didn't know, I just wanted to say, ‘This is what I want, this is where I am in my professional life, things changed in my personal life, things changed in my heart—everything.' And yeah, I made some decisions that weren't great as well, and so did he and that's why we went through all that to only make us better."

Selena also mentioned that Justin had seen the music video a year ago and had found it beautiful. Additionally, her best friend, Taylor Swift, had the privilege of previewing the track. Selena recalled the moment when Taylor came over to her house to listen to it. Selena shared at that time, "She loved it. She's very dramatic and I love her so much. She came over to the house, and I played it. She had headphones in, and she watched the video, and then she just looked at me, then she looked back, and then played it three times over and over again. And I'm like, ‘I want to know,' and she was like, ‘Oh my God. This is amazing. I'm so excited for you.'"

ALSO READ: 'He targeted me...': When Andrew Garfield opened up about being BULLIED, see how it eventually led him to Spider-Man

When Selena expressed her happiness with Justin

When probed about her relationship with Justin and whether they were on good terms or even back together romantically, Selena chose to take the high road. She expressed, "I support him. I think I always will. I'm upset when he's upset, I'm happy when he's happy. I don't want anything bad ever happen to him. It hurts me. That's all," Selena continued, "I can't help but get a little emotional because I'm happy. I'm happy that I'm in this place now I think all of this has made me better, made me stronger."

ALSO READ: 'You just made an absolute fool of yourself' Back when Zyan Malik and Taylor Swift got into heated argument over Taylor Swift