'I'm Having A Lot Of Anxiety': Kylie Jenner Turns Plane Around And Gets Off Minutes Before Take Off, Leaving Her Sisters Pissed

There’s nothing more dramatic than the Kardashian-Jenner sisters' fight!

The latest episode of The Kardashians premiered and showed the family’s Christmas Eve party, sisters' drama, and a flight mishap that gave Kylie anxiety! The family trip to Aspen continued without her. Check out what went down!

Kylie Jenner bails out on the family trip at the last minute

The only adult family trip with—Kim, Khloe, Kendall, Kris, and Kylie was off to a great start. Meanwhile, Kourtney Kardashian Barker stayed behind with her son Rocky, who was born in November.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder confessed that she was very excited. “I’ve been wanting to go to Aspen this year. I try to snowboard at least once a year. And I’m just feeling blessed to be around family,” she said on the show’s confessional video.

However, the pilot announced that they’d have to delay the takeoff due to bad weather and low visibility, which turned into a 48-minute delay with them scrolling on their phones.

When the pilot said they could land in Grand Junction and take a three-hour drive to Aspen, Kylie said, “I don’t think that’s safe. I don’t like to drive in the snow.” She mentioned hearing about “three crashes” in the snow and that she’s been “having a really bad feeling for the last two days.”

Her sisters immediately retaliate, saying why would she say something like that. “The fact that you even put that out into the universe is one of the weirdest things," Kendall said.

Kris comes to Kylie’s defense

Although the Khy founder’s panic caused drama, her mom, Kris Jenner, understood her point of view and defended her. “The minute Kylie says, 'Turn the plane around, I want to get off,' I know she’s serious," Kris explained in the confessional video on the show.

Meanwhile, Kylie admitted that she was being dramatic but kept saying it was not safe and that she was having anxiety. “I know Kylie since the day she was born. And I’m not discrediting her panic. I don’t know why she does this,” Kendall said on the show.

She added that it’s a pattern, and she’s done it many times before. “It’s always like this. It’s always f—ing like this,” Kim, 43, says. Kendall echoes her sentiment and adds, “The fact that she always gets out of this s—t is very f—ing annoying.”

Meanwhile, Kris, who understood her other daughters’ frustration, says she would never be mad at one of her babies for feeling anxious. Kylie eventually got off the plane, and the sisters joked that she would never return her luggage. “I hope you brought cute s—t!” Khloe added.