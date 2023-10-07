‘I'm her biggest fan…’: When Andrew Garfield revealed how felt when Emma Stone won the Academy Award

Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield, both acclaimed actors, met on the sets of The Amazing Spider-Man in 2010, where they portrayed the iconic characters of Peter Parker and Gwen Stacy. Their on-screen chemistry translated into a real-life romance,much to the delight of the fans. Despite their breakup in 2015, they remain friends, supportive of each other's careers. Emma Stone achieved an Academy Award for La La Land in 2017, while Andrew Garfield garnered acclaim for roles in Hacksaw Ridge and The Social Network.

Andrew Garfield’s feelings for Emma Stone

After years of dating, Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone called it quits. However, Garfield still harbored a lot of feelings for Stone as during the 2017 Oscars, the Spider-Man star revealed that he’s her number one fanboy. He said, “I'll speak for myself: You know, I'm her biggest fan as an artist. I'm constantly inspired by her work. I'm constantly inspired by how she handles and holds herself. So for me, I've—it's been bliss to be able to watch her success and watch her bloom into the actress that she is. And it's also been wonderful to have that kind of support for each other. It's nothing but a beautiful thing,” he told Vanity Fair .

ALSO READ: 'When I was 23 and...': When Taylor Swift revealed how people tried to 'minimize' her skills by s***shaming her

Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield’s moment at Oscars

When Emma Stone received her award, Garfield reportedly got a little emotional. Despite that, Stone later went over to Garfield during a commercial and gave him a “massive hug” before returning to her seat, as per E! . Additionally, during the Vanity Fair after party, Garfield went on to Stone to congratulate her in person.

ALSO READ: 'When I was 23 and...': When Taylor Swift revealed how people tried to 'minimize' her skills by s***shaming her