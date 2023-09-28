‘I'm in a mask, but yeah she knows...’: When Ryan Reynolds revealed Blake Lively and his daughter James recognized him in Deadpool costume

Ryan Reynolds is the wittiest actor, widely known for his anti-hero role in Deadpool. The guy who jumps around in red spandex with a mask on. While he is the perfect fit for the role, it is hard to identify him in a mask if one isn’t aware of the character. But one person did recognize him, and that's his eldest daughter, James. Reynolds has four kids with his wife, Blake Lively James: Inez, Betty, and another kid whose name and gender have not been revealed yet. The couple welcomed their fourth child this year. Meanwhile, in a 2016 interview with Ellen DeGenres, Ryan Reynolds revealed his daughter James could recognize him in his Deadpool costume as reported by ABC News.

ALSO READ: ‘People find it delightfully refreshing’: When Ryan Reynolds called Blake Lively and his daughter James ‘100 percent average’

Ryan Reynolds revealed his daughter James could recognize him in his Deadpool costume

As reported by ABC News, in a 2016 interview with Ellen Degenres, Ryan Reynolds revealed his daughter could recognize him in his red spandex suit. The Deadpool actor discussed his first child with wife Blake Lively James and said, "She notices me everywhere because of Deadpool advertising, which is everywhere right now. So, when we go to New York City, she's on top of the cabs, saying, 'Dada, Dada, Dada, Dada, Dada.' I'm not sure how she knows. I mean, I'm wearing a mask, but she knows it's me."

To which DeGenres replied, "Well, obviously you've worn that around the house." Reynolds then joked, "Yes, yes, yes. Only on Wednesday nights."

Ryan Reynolds once revealed his daughter James cried seeing him in his Deadpool makeup

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight in 2016, Ryan Reynolds said his daughter would cry seeing him in his Deadpool makeup. He said, "My daughter (James) would cry after seeing me in scar makeup. You know it was hard; she would hear my voice, but she’d see this guy that looks like a deep-fried testicle."

The Deadpool actor then continued, “It just sounds like her father, and that’s a, you know, stop for the kids."

Meanwhile, Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively have been married since 2012 and have four kids together: James, Inez, Betty, and another child whose name and gender have not been revealed yet.

ALSO READ: ‘I should do a paternity test’: When Blake Lively said her home life got ‘sort of messed up’ after daughter James called Jimmy Fallon not Ryan Reynolds ‘dada’