'I'm In Awe': Meryl Streep Praises Actresses Who Ventured Into Production During Cannes Film Festival 2024 Masterclass

With an amazing, decades-long career, Meryl Streep has always managed to wow the audience. She has not just blown away the audience during her time but also the new-age generation. Her work is one of the most effortless, yet its flawlessness shines through our screens.

The actress was awarded one of the most prestigious awards, the Palme d’Or, during this year's Cannes Film Festival. At the time of the event, the Mamma Mia actress praised the other female actresses who fearlessly put their foot down in film production.

Meryl Streep praises actresses' venture into production

The three-time Academy Award honorary didn't hold back from praising other actresses who have taken a step into producing projects.

According to the Deadline, Streep expressed, “There are so many women who are producing for themselves and I’m so in awe of the ones who have done that.” She added, “ Reese (Witherspoon) and Nicole (Kidman), Natalie Portman. Everybody has their own production company.”

The veteran actress further said that she has a production company of babies; that's what she has produced. The Devil Wears Prada actress added that she did not venture into production because she never wanted to receive phone calls after seven at night. Streep continued, "I'm in awe of people who do that. There are only so many hours in the day."

According to Variety, the actress received a two-minute standing ovation during the festival. This honor definitely helped in recognizing her work in the film industry and helped in giving her the proper credit that the veteran actress deserves.

Meryl Streep on women being recognized as an important part of Hollywood

As per Deadline, the iconic actress discussed women being an important part of the industry and women changing the trajectory of their roles in Hollywood.

The actress said, “The biggest stars in the world are women right now… although… there’s Tom Cruise. It’s a lot different from when I started… how they did the deals, there was a lot of leveraging, trading… You know, ‘I’ll give you this big male star…’ I not sure how it worked back then but we were undercut in those negotiations.”

The Kramer Vs Kramer actress stated that movies reflect people’s dreams, including those of executives.

The actress expressed that previously, it was challenging for men to envision themselves in a female protagonist role. She added that it was a personal thing and not just about the money. They simply never got it.

Referring to her hit film, The Devil Wears Prada, she said, “More than one man came up to me and said, ‘I know how you felt. I know what it’s like to be the one who takes the decisions.’” She said that it fascinated her.

The actress expressed, “No man watches The Deer Hunter and feels like the girl,” adding that she can watch the movie and identify with Chris Walken, John Savage, and Robert De Niro’s characters. She said, “We can do that. We speak that language. It’s hard for them to feel us.”

