‘I’m In It A Lot...’: Jane Lynch Hints At Her Character Details From Only Murders In The Building’s Season Four

Jane Lynch shares details of her character from Only Murders in the Building, getting fans excited about the new season. In season 3 of the Hulu series, Lynch's character is revealed to have been shot and killed at the end of the last episode. The actress has now disclosed that fans will see a large number of the Glee alum's scenes in season 4.

In conversation with People Magazine at the Alzheimer’s Association Magic of Music Gala on May 9th, Lynch explained that her character in the Hulu series would have flashbacks in the new episodes.

What did Jane Lynch say about her character in Only Murder in the Building?

Lynch will reprise her role as Sazz Pataki, the stunt double of Charles Savage, in the upcoming season of Only Muders in the Building. While giving an interview to the media portal, the Role Model actress shared, "Well, I'm the murder victim, which is not a tease. And so I have some really great flashbacks."

The actress also claimed she would appear in the series the other way, but she did not give away much about the twists. Jane shared, "I don't want to give it away, though, but I'm in it a lot. I'm in five out of 10 episodes, so I'm excited."

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the new season of the Hulu dramedy will deal with Steve Martin, Selena Gomez, and Martin Short running around gathering clues about who murdered Lynch’s character in the show. Moreover, the showrunners said that the upcoming season would be more about the consequences faced by the trio.

What did the makers say about the plot of the new season of Only Murders in the Building?

The showrunners of Only Murders in the Building revealed that the plot of the new season of the series will be about the repercussions the trio will face. John Hoffman talked to the media outlet, where he said, “I think the idea of what you create is a thing you put out to the world, and sometimes you can’t be prepared for the repercussions of what potentially the world does with your thing and how they feel about it.”

Hoffman further added, “That’s a challenging line to walk, and sometimes you have to face it in that way. So, the podcast and everything else that’s happened, what it all means, and what it could have been meaning all along. That’s a really interesting world to look at for these three who stepped in that way.”

In addition to Jane Lynch, Meryl Streep, Eva Longoria, Eugene Levy, and Kumail Nanjiani are set to make a return to the show.

