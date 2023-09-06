'I'm in love with a married woman': Millie Bobby Brown flaunts new tee days after gushing about fiancé Jake Bongiovi

Millie Bobby Brown is getting ready to get married to her fiancé Jake Bongiovi. She shared some selfies on her Instagram on September 5, wearing a humorous t-shirt that hinted at her upcoming wedding. The shirt said, "I'm in love with a married woman...my wife!"

Fans reaction on Millie’s post

In the caption, she jokingly wrote, "Bluey theme tune playing rent free." Her fans loved the photos and her sense of humor. One follower commented, “YOU ARE SO GORGEOUS,” while another praised her saying, “FASHION ICON! CREME DE LA CREME.”

Millie got engaged to Jake Bongiovi in April, and she showed off her beautiful engagement ring earlier this spring. Some people have said they are too young to get married, but Millie and Jake have the support of their fans and Jake's dad, Jon Bon Jovi. He said age doesn't matter as long as you find the right partner and grow together.

Jon Bon Jovi, who has been married to his high school sweetheart since 1989, is also a dad to three other kids who are engaged. He thinks they have all found the right people to grow with. During the May 2 taping of his show, Joe told the radio host Andy, "I don't know if age matters, if you find the right partner and you grow together, I think that would be my advice, really, is growing together is wise," he added, "I think that all of my kids have found the people that they think they can grow together with and we like ’em all."

About Millie Bobby Brown’s upcoming Damsel

Now speaking about Millie's upcoming movie, Damsel, on Netflix. It's a fantasy movie that fans have been waiting for. But there's a twist in the news – the movie's release has been delayed. It was supposed to come out in 2023, but now we have to wait until 2024. This delay isn't just for Damsel but also for many other Netflix Original Movies planned for 2023. This is because of strikes in Hollywood by organizations like WGA and SAG-AFTRA, where people are opposing for fair pay.

In Damsel, Millie Bobby Brown plays Princess Elodie. She's adding this role to her remarkable list of Netflix projects, including Stranger Things and Enola Holmes. And don't worry, Stranger Things fans, she's also coming back as Eleven for the upcoming season 5.