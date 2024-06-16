‘I’m In Pain’: Gordon Ramsay Gets Injured In Bicycle Accident; Says Helmet ‘Saved My Life’

Gordon Ramsay gets into a bicycle accident while riding on the streets of Connecticut. The star chef took to his Instagram to post an update about his injuries. Ramsay revealed that it has been a brutal week for him, as he has been in a lot of pain. The Masterchef star said that it was his helmet that saved his life in the accident.

After being admitted to the hospital for treatment, the well-known chef revealed that the incident had left him seriously shaken. Ramsay has not gotten any broken bones but has bruised himself heavily on the body.

Gordon Ramsey’s Instagram post

On his Instagram account, Ramsey detailed the incident while also sharing pictures of his bruises and his helmet, which was completely ruined after the accident. In the caption of the post, the chef wrote, “I’m in pain. It’s been a brutal week. And I’m sort of getting through it. But I cannot tell you the importance of wearing a helmet.”

Revealing to his followers about being in the hospital, Ramsay stated, “Honestly, I’m lucky to be here.”

The restauranteur detailed his injuries in the post, where he revealed that he did not “break any bones or suffer any major injuries” but “a bit bruised up, looking like a purple potato.”

In one of the other posts for Father’s Day, the chef wrote in the caption about the importance of wearing a helmet. With the pictures of himself in the chef’s coat, Ramsay pointed out the message to all the dads, saying, “I don’t care how short the journey is. I don’t care, you know, the fact that these helmets cost money; they’re crucial.” He added, “Even with the kids, a short journey, they’ve got to wear a helmet.”

In the follow-up slides, the reality star put out a before and after picture of his cycling jersey and helmet, which were destroyed during the crash.

Gordon Ramsay’s passion for cycling

The TV chef has been passionate about cycling for many years. Ramsay, apart from casual riding, also participates in Ironman races. In 2018, the chef conversed with Daily Mail about his love for the bicycle. The reality star said he took on the hobby to “get in serious shape.”

Ramsay also stated, “The more I train, the more normal I am, and the more I feel that I’m still unchanged. It’s just another little reminder of who I really am.”

Gordon has been known to take up triathlons and other cycling events hosted across the states.

