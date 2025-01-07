‘I’m In The Third Act Now’: Did Tim Allen Drop Hints Over Storyline For Toy Story 5? Read Inside

Tim Allen has spilled beans over the upcoming installment of Toy Story. The actor made an appearance on Good Morning America, where he shared details about the plot of the highly anticipated sequel.

While initially hesitant, Allen went on to spill a little more than he should have. The Last Man Standing star plays the role of Buzz Lightyear in the Pixar movies and has received much love for his portrayal as well.

Opening up about what the fans could expect from the new film, the actor shared, “I’ve already begun; I’m in the third act now. It’s remarkable what they’ve done. With Pixar, they didn’t say I couldn’t say anything but... I wish I could... There’s a lot of real intrigue with Buzz. Jessie’s got a big trouble; she needs help, so it’s a really cool thing.”

He further revealed, “You know I’m a sci-fi guy and always think, with Star Wars, ‘did you go too far?’ and some people think we went too far with [Toy Story 4].”

The makers announced the release of the new movie at the D23 expo the previous year. It was announced at the time that Andrew Stanton, who is popularly known for projects like Wall-E and Finding Nemo, would take the director’s chair for the new one.

The Pixar studios have managed to tightly hold on to the details of the plot, wherein the fans can find answers to Jessie’s involvement in the storyline.

The movie is slated to hit theaters in June 2026. The previous installments of the Toy Story are available to stream on Disney+.

