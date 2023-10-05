‘I’m in..’: When Ryan Reynolds revealed he feels the sexiest in THIS

Ryan Reynolds, the very witty yet charming actor, never fails to make us go in awe of him. The actor is widely known for his comic depiction of his anti-hero character, Deadpool. Reynolds never misses a beat and never fails to engage in fun banter here and there. The Deadpool star also loves to give hilarious interviews. Besides this, he also has a major fan following among females. He is also known for his fitness and effortlessly breathtaking looks. While fans might always find him cute, In an interview with Jess Cagle presented by People held in 2016, Ryan Reynolds revealed when she feels the sexiest.

ALSO READ: 'Brought to you by upcoming tragedy': The time Ryan Reynolds trolled newspaper that published his semi-naked photo from when he was 3 years old

Ryan Reynolds once revealed what he feels is the sexiest in

In a 2016 interview with Jess Cagle, during the segment, Cagle Exercise, the handsome hunk Ryan Reynolds gave fans an insight into what he believes he looks the sexiest in, and we are not denying it.

When Jess Cagle asked him what he looked sexiest in, Reynolds replied, “When I’m in a three-piece suit.” The Deadpool star never fails to ace a classic three-piece and just make heads turn at any event.

In the same interview, Ryan Reynolds also revealed how his friends would describe him as "loyal." Cagle then asked him how strangers would describe him, to which he replied with a deep voice, “Extremely disloyal.”

Ryan Reynolds also revealed what his last meal would be

In the same 2016 interview with Jess Cagle, Ryan Reynolds discussed what his last meal would be. Cagle asked the Deadpool star, "What would his last meal be, and who would he eat it with?"

Reynolds replied, “My last meal would be a Lavains cookie; in New York City, they make this cookie.” He then pointed out someone in the audience and said, “Somebody back there is shaking their head; they know exactly what I am talking about, right? They are putting street-grade drugs in that cookie. Yeah, that would be my last meal."

He then revealed who he would eat it with; he said, “I would enjoy it with my wife because she thinks the same."

Meanwhile, Ryan Reynolds is currently working on Deadpool 3 and Imaginary Friends, both slated to release next year.

ALSO READ: ‘I slipped into someone's DMs…': When Ryan Reynolds gave Blake Lively 'bad news' and 'really bad news' in one go