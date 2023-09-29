‘I’m incredibly sorry’: Patrick J. Adams apologizes for sharing Meghan Markle photos

In a statement shared on his Instagram Story, Suits actor Patrick J. Adams, aged 42, issued a sincere apology for his recent actions. He admitted to the lapse in judgment, acknowledging that his decision to share behind-the-scenes photos of Meghan Markle from their time on the show was ill-considered. Adams explained that these posts inadvertently diverted his attention from the ongoing struggle of SAG-AFTRA members for fair compensation and protections in the 21st century.

An embarrassing oversight

Patrick J. Adams revealed that he had since removed the set photos, acknowledging that they were shared during a critical period of the SAG-AFTRA writer's strike. He described this act as "an embarrassing oversight" and expressed deep remorse by saying "I’m incredibly sorry" for his thoughtlessness.

A commitment to the cause

Despite the regrettable incident, Adams expressed gratitude to those who swiftly pointed out his mistake and redirected his focus to the ongoing fight for the rights of SAG-AFTRA members. He reiterated his commitment to continue advocating for fair compensation and protections in the coming days and weeks.

Patrick J. Adams' public apology serves as a reminder of the challenges faced by artists and professionals in the entertainment industry, particularly during critical labor disputes. While he candidly admitted his error, Adams also underlined his dedication to the broader cause of fair compensation and protections for fellow SAG-AFTRA members. His ongoing commitment to the fight underscores the importance of solidarity and collective action in pursuing equitable treatment in the entertainment world.

