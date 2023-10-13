'I’m just a mountain of a girl': Lisa Kudrow once revealed her personal battle with body image during her time on the show FRIENDS

Despite Lisa Kudrow's career-changing role as Phoebe on Friends, Kudrow revealed that her journey on the show wasn't always smooth. Early in the series, she struggled with her self-confidence to the point where she considered leaving the show.

Lisa Kudrow once shared her struggle with self-confidence

In a conversation with Andy Cohen, Kudrow once even admitted that she was once body-shamed by a guest star behind the scenes. Kudrow recalled a particularly hurtful comment: "The worst behavior, just off the top of my head. I rehearsed without makeup most of the week, and then on show night, I'm in hair and makeup, and was told 'Oh wow ... Now you're f****ble!'" This experience was particularly tough for Kudrow, especially considering her ongoing struggles with body image at the time.

Reflecting on those days, Lisa once shared in another interview with the WTF Podcast, "You see yourself on TV and it’s that, “Oh, my God, I’m just a mountain of a girl,”’ she further added, "I’m already bigger than Courteney and Jennifer — bigger like my bones feel bigger. I just felt like this mountain of a woman next to them. Kudrow's experience also shed light on the unrealistic beauty standards imposed on women in the entertainment industry. She explained, "Unfortunately for a woman if you’re underweight, you look good. And that’s all I ever got. When I was too thin, I was sick all the time. A cold, sinus infection… I was always sick."

Despite these challenging experiences, Kudrow confided in her co-star Matt LeBlanc, who provided much-needed support and guidance. Kudrow referred to LeBlanc as a big brother figure behind the scenes and felt she could rely on him.

Why did Phoebe and Joey never get together?

Interestingly, both Kudrow and LeBlanc had pitched an idea for the show that never came to fruition: the idea of Joey and Phoebe ending up together. However, the show's creators decided against it. According to creator David Crane, making Joey and Phoebe a couple would have been too predictable and neat, and it would have disrupted the dynamic of the six central characters. Crane once revealed to the Daily Mail, "It all would have been too tidy and too complete. When your goal is to keep the six characters in stories together, it would be really easy to go down that road but I think we all felt it would be a mistake."

Friends also had a history of deviating from initial plans. When the idea of Chandler and Monica getting together was first pitched, it was meant as a short-term plot twist. However, the overwhelmingly positive audience response led to the storyline becoming a permanent and beloved part of the series.

