‘I’m Just Hoping That…’: Venom: The Last Dance Star Juno Temple Opines On Sony's Superhero Movies Underperforming

Venom: The Last Dance will conclude the epic trilogy and Tom Hardy’s portrayal of the titular anti-hero. However, the film might be under more pressure for being Sony Entertainment’s most successful superhero franchise, more so after the underwhelming performance of Morbius and Madame Web. Actress Juno Temple shares her take on the future of Sony’s superhero films!

Juno Temple on Sony's superhero movies

In a candid interview with Hollywood Reporter, The Ted Lasso actress was asked about the bad luck streak that Sony’s superhero films have been on. Turns out, box office collection is the least of her concerns.

"It’s quite new for me to be a part of a movie of this size. I’m just hoping that I did the best job I could at a [movie] that was a really amazing thing to be involved in,” she said.

The actress also added that as long as she did justice to her role, it didn’t matter whether five people went to the theatre to watch the film or 500. “I hope that they enjoy it and it takes them out of their everyday lives for a minute,” Temple added.

Temple on being part of the final Venom movie

Venom: The Last Dance will likely be the franchise's last blaze of glory unless it does exceptionally well at the box office. Regardless of the uncertainty of the future, Temple is grateful to have been part of such a huge film.

“It’s been a wild, wonderful ride," she said in an interview with Variety. “It’s so new to me. It’s a big set! This is crazy. It’s been so much fun, and I got to work with such cool people.” She also counted her blessing for being surrounded by an “incredible cast” and getting the opportunity of a lifetime with her role as Dr. Payne.

Talking about the film, the Killer Joe actress is excited for the audience to witness the crazy ride. “I think it’s going to be a good one,” she added. When asked about Hardy’s portrayal of Venom, Temple revealed that the character and project are close to the actor’s heart. “It matters to him. I don’t know if anyone else could play Venom. That’s a tough pair of shoes to follow,” she concluded.