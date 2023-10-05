‘I'm just really…’: Selena Gomez opens up about her mental health after ‘years of constant back and forth’

In a recent exclusive interview with PEOPLE, Selena Gomez, the incredibly versatile artist known for her singing and acting talents, shared her remarkable journey towards achieving better mental health and a profound sense of fulfillment. After years of grappling with inner demons, Gomez revealed her inspiring story of personal growth, discussed her thriving makeup brand Rare Beauty, and underlined her dedication to advocating for mental health.

What has Selena Gomez recently disclosed about her current mental health condition?

Selena Gomez in an interview with PEOPLE revealed that turning 30 marked a significant turning point in her life. She expressed that as she's grown older, she has come to appreciate the challenges she has faced. She mentioned, "It's unbelievably humbling. You really become outside of yourself when you're listening to someone else's story and someone else's struggles. I think that I've felt [less] alone working on this company, and now I hope that people can get that same access I've been able to have."

One of the most noteworthy aspects of Gomez's journey is her dedication to mental health advocacy. In 2020, she disclosed her bipolar diagnosis to her fans, becoming an advocate for mental health awareness and destigmatization. Reportedly, to further this cause, the Who Says singer launched the Rare Impact Fund in 2020, which allocates one percent of all Rare Beauty sales to raising $100 million over the next decade.

She further stated, "I have to say, turning 30 was a good moment for me. I'm 31 now, and I actually truly feel like the older I've gotten, the more I've really appreciated the struggles that I've had. And I don't necessarily feel like I'm held back by anything. I just feel like I've been honest with the world, I've been honest with myself, I've called myself out, and I just want to be the best version of myself."

What additional information did Selena Gomez disclose?

As Gomez’ interview with PEOPLE proceeded, she shared an exciting update in anticipation of World Mental Health Day on October 10th. She revealed that Sephora will generously donate the entire proceeds from Rare Beauty product sales to support the Rare Impact Fund.

Selena further added, "I've done so many cool things in my life, but there's never been a moment quite like this. I'm so grateful. I actually feel that way about my gala that's coming up as well, and to know that my partner Sephora is actually supportive of [my mental health] mission is so incredible. I know it seems easy, but I promise you it's been years of constant back and forth in my head, and now I'm just really happy, and I guess it's showing, which I'm really honored."

