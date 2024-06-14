‘I'm Just So Grateful’: SZA Honored With David Hal Starlight Award at Songwriters Hall Of Fame Induction Event 2024

Sza, 34 is one of the most acclaimed artists in the music industry. At an early age, the singer received well-deserved recognition for her work. She notably contributed as a songwriter to many artists like Beyonce, Rihanna, and Nicki Minaj. Sza's fame and recognition do justice to her because her skills as a musician are impeccable.

Recently, the singer-songwriter was honored with the David Hal Starlight Award during the Songwriters Hall Of Fame induction ceremony. The songstress delivered a moving speech while receiving the honor. Read ahead to learn about her speech.

SZA gives a moving speech at the Songwriters Hall Of Fame Induction ceremony

On Thursday (June 13), the Shirt singer was honored with the David Hal Starlight Award at the Songwriters Hall Of Fame Induction ceremony. As per People, this award honors young songwriters who are impacting the music industry.

While receiving the accolade, the singer said that she is beyond all of her wildest dreams. Later in her speech, she added that the win validated every aspect of her career which also imbibes writing songs.

According to the outlet, she added, “I'm just so grateful.” Sza expressed thankfulness for “seeing “ her. The songstress further said, “I swear, I'll be like, 'Oh I wrote this and I wrote that,'” adding, "And [people would] be like, 'OK,' especially if you're a woman, especially if you're a Black woman. So to win this... It just means the world."

This award was presented to her by Nile Rogers. After Sza’s speech, she performed an acoustic rendition of Snooze. The award is previously won by Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran, Post Malone, and Lil Nas X.

Eminem reacts to Sza’s cover Lose Yourself

On May 30, the Good Days singer took to her Instagram and shared a short cover of Eminem’s 2002 song titled Lose Yourself.

The songstress sang as the soft piano strokes elevated the beauty of her cover. Many fans praised her vocal ability by commenting on her post.

Along with her fans, the OG vocalist of this song also reacted to this cover by simply posting a wide-eye emoji under the post. Sza captioned this Instagram post by saying, “U ever just cover Eminem on some tender shit for feels? (Not on a project Just for mental health).”

The song was a huge hit after the rapper released it. It was a part of 8-Mile (semi-autobiographical film). It won two Grammys in 2004 and an Oscar for Best Original Song in 2003.

