'I'm just so not ready for that': When young Millie Bobby Brown thought wearing red is 'womanly' and felt scared

Millie Bobby Brown has evolved in front of our own eyes in the last decade. From how she dresses, to the way she speaks, the 11-year-old has grown up in front of the whole world. But during a 2019 interview, the then-15-year-old discussed her style, and aesthetics in detail, but she admitted there was one color that she steered clear of no matter what, as she was afraid that was a boundary she didn't want to cross.

Why Millie Bobby Brown didn't wear Red Lipstick?

The actress admitted she's down to try the most tricky trends in the fashion world today, but she claimed red is a color she steers clear of. In a 2019 interview with InStyle, she said, "I think red is quite beautiful on women, but I've never worn red, actually." Brown was reportedly scared of the implications of wearing a red lip because, to her, it would cross a boundary, she wasn't ready to cross yet. The Stranger Things actress explained, "I’ve always been a bit scared. On the rack, I'm like ‘Oh, it's so womanly.’ When you wear that [Red Lipstick], that's a boundary that you cross over with style." She continued how she'd feel if she took on that color, saying "‘Okay, this is what I'm going to be now.’ I'm just so not ready for that — I'm 15. I'm like ‘No, I still want to wear the pink, poofy dresses.’ I get scared."

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 'She is both a 16-year-old and a 35-year-old at the same time': When Henry Cavill complimented Enola Holmes co-star Millie Bobby Brown

ALSO READ: Millie Bobby Brown: Net worth 2023, career highs, dating history, & more; All you need to know about the star

Millie Bobby Brown's style

In the same interview, the then-15-year-old went on to explain her dressing style. The actress had ventured into a store with the intention of buying clothes for herself, but what she ended up buying might surprise you. She explained, "I actually went into a store the other day and bought really oversized sweaters. Like mum sweaters, though. I looked in the mirror, I was like, ‘Oh, I look like I'm going to go pick my kids up from soccer practice.’" To try to make the outfit cooler, the teenager added "really cool sunglasses" as well as she "went all out on the jewelry." After making the outfit as chic as she could make it, she asked her mom about her opinion, "I asked my mum, ‘Okay, do I look young now?’ And my mum was like, ‘You still look pretty…old.’ I was like, ‘Okay, I'm going to put on some cool sneakers and hope for the best.’"

Meanwhile, the actress has now grown up to be 19 years old, engaged, and still experimental with her fashion and it's safe to say she's not scared of red anymore.

ALSO READ: 'I think her story resonates with me': When Millie Bobby Brown expressed her desire to play Britney Spears in a biopic