'I’m just standing there punching the air for 15 minutes': Tom Holland had no clue about Marvel's USD 2.7 billion movie script

Tom Holland, known for his role as Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) has faced significant challenges when it came to keeping Marvel secrets. The Russo Brothers, directors of Avengers: Endgame, took extraordinary measures to safeguard the film's spoilers, including giving Holland access to the script.

Restricted to only lines for Tom Holland

Joe Russo, during the Avengers: Endgame Indian Anthem event, confirmed that Tom Holland did not receive the script for the film. Instead, he was provided only with his character's lines. Russo explained, "Tom Holland gets his lines, and that’s it. He doesn’t even know who he’s acting opposite of." To maintain secrecy, vague terms were used to describe scenes to Holland, given his tendency to unintentionally reveal plot details.

Puzzling fight scenes for Tom Holland

Holland shared his experiences at ACE Comic Con Phoenix, recounting moments during fight scenes when he had no knowledge of his opponent. He humorously explained, "The Russo Brothers are like 'So you’re just standing here, and you’re fighting this guy and just do whatever,’ and I’m like, 'Okay, who am I fighting?' And they were like, 'Well, we can’t tell you because it’s a secret.' I’m like, 'Okay, so what does he look like?' And they’re like, 'Well, we can’t tell you because that would give it away.'…I’m just standing there punching the air for 15 minutes." This unique approach to filmmaking became a necessity due to Holland's difficulty in keeping secrets.

Tom Holland's challenges with maintaining MCU secrets, exemplified by instances where he inadvertently spoiled plot details, led to the unusual practice of denying him access to the Avengers: Endgame script. These measures aimed to protect the film's surprises and twists, ensuring that even the lead actor remained in the dark about crucial plot elements. Despite these challenges, Avengers: Endgame continued to generate immense excitement among fans.

