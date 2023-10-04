'I'm like a dad first, and...': When Ryan Gosling discussed juggling his career and fatherhood to 'be there' with his kids

Ryan Gosling is Hollywood’s heartthrob. The actor took the world by storm after he starred in 2004's The Notebook. Since then, the actor has had a huge fan following and never fails to amaze fans with his work and talent. But besides being one of Hollywood’s most loved actors, he is also a husband and father. While Gosling keeps his private life out of the spotlight, he once spoke about juggling his career and fatherhood. As reported by Elle in a 2022 interview with Heat magazine, Ryan Gosling spoke about juggling the two.

ALSO READ: ‘My youngest has a real power move’: When Ryan Gosling revealed his daughter Amada gave the Louvre museum a ‘thumbs down’

Ryan Gosling spoke about juggling his career and fatherhood

Ryan Gosling made it obvious that he prioritizes fatherhood over his profession. The Notebook actor, who has two daughters, Amada and Esmeralda, with longterm wife Eva Mendes, once said his children influenced his decision to star in the Netflix film The Gray Man.

As reported by Elle, in a 2022 interview with Heat Magazine, he said, “I'm like a dad first, and part of the reason for doing The Gray Man was this opportunity for us to go to these wonderful places and be there with my kids. It's funny; we traveled to France and went everywhere—we went to the Louvre and all these things. ‘What was your favorite part of France?’ I'd ask them. They'll say, ‘The fruit plate at the hotel.’”

The father-of-two also revealed back then that he had plans to introduce his girls to his work through his chartbuster Barbie film. He said, “Barbie was a means to achieve it. Not that I'm making it for them, but it's the first time I think they're understanding it. However, they can't, for the life of them, figure out why I want to play Ken because nobody plays with Ken. Although, that is why we must tell his tale."

Ryan Gosling once also spoke about his life with his kids

In a 2022 interview with British GQ, Gosling shed light on his life with his kids and wife. Ryan Gosling and his long-term wife, Eva Mendes, have kept their relationship and family life mainly quiet.

According to the outlet, Gosling's girls have changed his perspective on the passing of time. He said, "Time, in general, is something I think about a lot now. My kids are growing up so fast that I need to keep an eye on the clock in a way I never used to."

Meanwhile, Ryan Gosling was last seen in Greta Gerwig’s hit for this Barbie, which was released on July 21, 2023. Gosling played the role of Ken in the movie. On the other hand, Barbie is currently available for rent on Amazon Prime Video.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 'When I was a kid...': When Ryan Gosling opened up about his obsession with watches; Find out what was his first?