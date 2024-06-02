'I'm Like, Sheryl, You're Not At Home': Lisa Ann Walter Reveals Her Abbott Elementary Co-Star Sheryl Lee Ralph's Reaction To Season 3 Finale

Lisa Ann Walter, who plays the role of second-grade teacher Melissa Schemmenti in Abbott Elementary, recently opened up about how her co-star Sheryl Lee Ralph reacted to the series season third finale. The actress revealed that Ralph had a hilarious reaction to the series season 3 finale, featuring Janine Teagues and Gregory Eddie's passionate kissing scene.

Walter is one of the most inspiring actresses in the film industry. She has worked in several movies and television shows, including the popular mockumentary sitcom series.

Lisa Ann Walter opened up about Sheryl Lee Ralph's reaction to the Abbott Elementary season 3 finale

Lisa Ann Walter recently attended the Hollywood screening of the documentary Still Working 9 to 5. At the event, Walter also shared how her co-star Sheryl Lee Ralph reacted to the season 3 finale of their popular show Abbott Elementary.

The actress said Ralph had a hilarious reaction to the finale that depicted Janine Teagues (Quinta Brunson) and Gregory Eddie's (Tyler James Williams) passionate kissing scene after he returned to her party and fixed her porch light. Then, he surprises her with a kiss.

Walter attended the Still Working 9 to 5 screening event and spoke to ET about her reactions. She said, "First of all when we did the table read -- I have to do my impression of Sheryl Lee Ralph, who does not read the script before we get to table [reads]." The actress added, "So here we all are, and then he [Gregory] comes in [tells Janine], 'I fixed your light.'"

Lisa Ann Walter further shared that Sheryl Lee Ralph, who plays Janine's mentor, Barbara Howard, had a surprising reaction when she saw the kissing scene between their cast members.

The actress shared that she made approving sounds like 'ooh' and 'aww' to express her approval of the ending," Walter said. "I'm like, 'Sheryl, you're not at home,'" she added, describing the cast members' laughter at her co-star's emphatic acceptance of the ending. "This is in front of everybody."

Abbott Elementary showrunner explains the season 3 finale's kissing scene featuring Janine and Gregory

In an interview with THR, Abbott Elementary co-showrunner Justin Halpern shared his thoughts on the season 3 finale featuring Gregory and Janine's long-awaited onscreen romance.

He said, "We felt like they were finally in a place where it would happen. We always try to chart their personal growth, first separately as characters. Sometimes we’re like, 'Oh, Gregory would be ready right now, and he would make a move, but Janine wouldn’t be."'

Halpern added, "We wanted to get them to a place where they couldn’t deny it. We almost made them as frustrated and kind of exhausted by the will-they-won’t-they as maybe some people in the audience feel. And then when we get them to that point, they’re like, 'I just like this person so much. I don’t feel like there’s any other way to do it.”'

Abbott Elementary is available for streaming on Hulu and Prime Video.