‘I’m little shocked but…’: Britney Spears break silence on her divorce with Sam Asghari, reveals she’s ‘doing good’

After the confirmation of her divorce from her husband Sam Asghari, Britney Spears took to Instagram to share her thoughts on the situation. The pop icon, 41, candidly shared her emotions and insights regarding their separation in a heartfelt statement. With the statement Britney posted a video of herself wearing a black top, neon green bikini bottoms and black knee high leather boots, she also seems to be wiping her sweat off with a tissue.

Britney Spears unveils personal struggles

Spears spoke up about how she was feeling after the breakup, admitting her shock and the suffering she went through. In her Instagram post, she wrote, "As everyone knows, Hesam and I are no longer together… 6 years is a long time to be with someone so, I’m a little shocked but… I’m not here to explain why because its honestly nobody’s business !!!"The singer talked openly about the emotional strain and internal battle she went through, stressing the fact that her confident demeanor on social media did not accurately represent her true emotions. She talked about how cultural pressure made it difficult for her to be vulnerable.

Britney Spears seeks strength and authenticity

The singer emphasized the importance of unconditional love and the vital role of family during trying times. Spears implies that her personal challenges had become exacerbated by the pressure to maintain a facade of strength. Despite the hardships, she exhibits resilience and determination to rise above the circumstances. Spears ended her statement with a message of fortitude, stating, "And I’m actually doing pretty damn good !!! Anyways have a good day and don’t forget to smile !!!"

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari's relationship timeline

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari's relationship began in 2016 when they met during the making of her music video Slumber Party. Their connection has since grown stronger, with Sam being a steadfast supporter of Britney's battle to free herself from her conservatorship, which had been overseen by her father. After six years together, the couple exchanged vows on June 9, 2022, in California. Before their marriage, Spears took precautions by signing a prenuptial agreement to safeguard her assets. The couple filed for divorce in August 2023, after just over a year after getting married.

