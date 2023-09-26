'I'm lucky because I got to...': Zendaya and Sam Levinson remember Euphoria star Angus Cloud over his tragic demise

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to alcohol and drug addiction

Angus Cloud, known for his role in Euphoria, is being remembered by his loved ones after his passing. Zendaya, his co-star in the show, described him as a unique and kind-hearted person, expressing how much he is missed.

Zendaya and Sam Levinson remember Angus Cloud

Zendaya told People in an interview over the mail, “I don’t think a spirit like his could be defined, he was one of the most unique and pure-hearted people I’ve ever met. I hope he knows how loved he is, how much we miss him, and how much better the world is for having felt his glow.”

Angus Cloud tragically passed away on July 31 due to an accidental overdose of drugs, including fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine, and benzodiazepines, as reported by the Alameda County Coroner's Office. His mother, Lisa, explained that “It was predominantly the central nervous system depressants. It started to slow his heart and slow his breathing, he got tired from lack of oxygen. Everything just slowed down, and eventually his heart stopped and he went to sleep. But he didn’t kill himself.”

Cloud became famous for his role as Fez, a beloved drug dealer, on HBO's Euphoria, where he co-starred with Zendaya as Rue. Zendaya, in contrast to their on-screen characters, considered Angus a little brother, she shared, “He felt like a little brother instantly; ironic because we played characters with the exact opposite dynamic, I’m lucky because I got to experience the most beautiful parts of him. I got to watch him create and I got to watch him discover the fact that he was an actor.”

Sam Levinson, the creator of Euphoria, initially planned for Angus's character to die at the end of the first season. However, he grew fond of Angus and decided to keep him in the show. Levinson told People, “The first thing I noticed about him was he had those Paul Newman eyes…and his audition tape where he said that his name was Angus Cloud and he’s ‘five foot 12.’ It killed me. He was perfect, I was like, ‘Okay, I can’t kill him because then what is he to look forward to?'” He added, “The one thing that I knew is he loved making this show, he loved the crew. He loved the actors. He loved everything about it.”

Angus Cloud's struggle with substance use

Angus Cloud's journey with substance use began when he was prescribed opioid pain medication after a construction accident that caused minor brain damage at the age of 15. Another injury led to more pain, and Lisa believes this initiated his struggle with drugs. While filming Season 2 of Euphoria, Sam Levinson recommended rehab and continued to support Angus. Although many wanted sobriety for him, Angus didn't desire it as much, which made the situation complex. Levinson was determined not to give up on him. Lisa fondly remembers her son as special and is grateful that the world recognized his uniqueness. She believes that Angus's light will always shine brightly, even after his passing.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with alcohol or substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

