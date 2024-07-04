‘I'm Making It My Goal’: Savannah Chrisley Hopes For Mom's Homecoming, Here’s All We Know So Far

Chrisley Savannah can’t wait until her mother, Julie Chrisley, returns. The reality TV star from the show Chrisley Knows Best talked about her desires on her podcast, Unlocked. She conveyed that she had high hopes for Julie’s release after a recent court ruling.

Chrisley never loses hope

Julie Chrisley was given a seven-year jail term for committing tax crimes and bank fraud at 51 years old. But then, in late June, federal judges invalidated her sentence, and they ordered another sentencing.

This made Savannah share on a brighter note: "So now we sit and wait, hopefully, no more than 90 days to go for that hearing. And hopefully, she comes home because … the appeals court said they could not find the evidence used to convict mom. So that is a really big deal.”

She also added, “Hopefully, she comes home. If she comes home, oh my gosh, life will be so much better.”

Appeals court decision

On June 21, the U.S. Eleventh Circuit Court of Appeals upheld the convictions of Julie, along with her husband, Todd Chrisley, as well as their accountant Peter Tarantino.

However, according to this panel, there was an error in the computation of Julie’s initial sentence by the original trial judge. The judges ruled there was insufficient evidence to prove that before 2007, which marked the beginning of their machinations during 2006 involving fraud.

Her case has been remanded back to a lower court for resentencing. The judges will revisit sentencing guidelines related to how far Julie’s sentence should diverge from its original terms.

However, Savannah wants all charges dropped against her father, Todd, before Thanksgiving Day so that he can be released from prison by then, as well as she told people through podcasting, “I'm making it my goal that, like, by Thanksgiving, she's home. So I will keep you guys updated on that whole process.”

Family's reaction and future plans

Savannah spoke about how her family was affected emotionally. Talking about Julie returning home, she told of her niece Chloe, who had tears well up in her eyes. Savannah herself said, “I know for me that I'm in this place of wanting to rejoice, but at the same time, I don't wanna get my hopes up. I tend to do that a lot.”

Also, Savannah stressed paying attention to his father Todd’s legal issues. She plans to work with their parents’ attorneys and make an application based on the facts in the appeals court ruling for ineffective assistance of counsel.

Julie and Todd Chrisley have five kids: Chase, who is 28 years old; Grayson, who is 18 years old; Lindsie, who is 34 years old; and Kyle, who is 32 years old. They remain hopeful for a positive outcome in Julie’s case as well as her homecoming as soon as possible.

