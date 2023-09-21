‘I'm much more of a homebody’: When Blake Lively revealed she prefers staying home than partying, going to a club

Blake Lively, the acclaimed actress known for her roles in Gossip Girl, The Town, and Savages, has long been an advocate for the quiet and cozy over the flashy and frenetic. In a 2011 interview with Cosmopolitan Australia, (now inoperable) as per the reports by Digital Spy , Lively shared her preference for a peaceful night at home rather than a wild night out on the town. This revelation may come as a surprise to those who have seen her portray party-loving characters on the big screen, but reportedly, Blake strives for a simple lifestyle!

When Blake Lively expressed her desire to stay indoors

In her own words, Blake Lively expressed, "I'm much more of a homebody than a person who goes out." Unlike her on-screen personas, who often revel in the trendy nightclub scene, Lively admitted that she has seldom ventured into clubs, and when she did, it was usually to catch a live band rather than to partake in the typical clubbing experience while stating, "I don't think I've ever been to a club other than to see a band. I don't really find it that fun."

Additionally, she also revealed to VOGUE in an interview that she has never consumed alcohol, a choice that sets her apart from many in the entertainment industry who engage in the nightlife scene. Instead of late nights at clubs, her idea of a good time involves staying in, cooking delicious meals, watching movies, and enjoying live music, a lifestyle choice that aligns perfectly with her identity as a homebody.

What’s more, is that Even Ryan Reynolds supports Blake Lively in her preference for the cozy comforts of home. Reportedly, they are both known as "avid homebodies." As per multiple sources, their idea of a typical date night often involves dining in a restaurant, either alone or with close friends, rather than hitting the town's hotspots. Therefore, together, they make the home sweet home their ultimate sanctuary for quality time and relaxation.

Blake Lively’s commitment to simple little things

Reportedly, it's not just her preference for staying in that distinguishes Lively; it's also her commitment to the little things that bring her joy. She's a self-proclaimed spice enthusiast who doesn't let distance or FDA regulations stop her from acquiring the flavors she craves as per the reports by VOGUE.

She stated, “This is absolutely crazy, but I wanted a sauce from New Orleans, and they wouldn't send it because the FDA didn't approve it. I called the restaurant and I said, "Okay, can you buy a teddy bear and cut it open and put it in and send it?" They're like, ‘No, we are not the drug cartel; we’re not sending you your sweet-potato sauce in a teddy bear.’”

