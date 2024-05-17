'I'm Multitasking': Jessica Biel Addresses Viral 'Eating in Shower' Comment; Advises Fans to 'Not Shove Food In Face'

Renowned actress Jessica Biel made her appearance in a chat show and revealed that she had shared her habit of eating food while taking a bath on TikTok and the video went viral. She said that it’s embarrassing for her and mentioned that some people are ‘polarized’ by her activity, explaining that she doesn't have time owing to her hectic schedule and multitasks instead.

She suggested her fans practice mindful eating rather than having food in the shower.

Jessica Biel on her viral 'Eating in Shower' comment

"I don’t know guys … It’s embarrassing. I think it’s polarizing to some people, but honestly, I don’t have a lot of time, I'm multitasking, and I don’t prioritize my food sometimes ... I’m not saying you should do it. Don’t do what I do,”the 42-year-old said.

Moreover, the Candy star advised her fans to eat food mindfully and not to eat during baths like she does.

"You should mindfully eat. Do not shove food in your face in the shower like me," the actress said. "But that’s what I was doing. And you know what, we’re not perfect. I’m not perfect."

Jessica Biel talks about eating in the shower related to her TikTok video

According to People, Jessica Biel’s fans got a peek at how she successfully eats in the shower when she listed her "rules" in a hilarious TikTok video in January.

"I like to take a bite or a sip and put it on the ledge, and then you do your thing. You wash your hair — keep the soap out — that's a big deal. It's pretty simple, guys. You can do this," she said, stating that, “I find it deeply satisfying."

The 7th Heaven star further elucidated that "The only tricky thing is that when you're chewing, you got to keep your mouth closed because I still like to get under the water while I'm chewing, and for whatever reason, I want to open my mouth at the same time and spit water."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Biel’s upcoming films and TV series Batso, The Better Sister, The Good Daughter, and Ursa Major are currently in pre-production.

Speaking about her personal life, she has been married to the actor Justin Timberlake since October 19, 2012. The romantic couple is blessed with two adorable sons: Phineas (3½) and Silas (9).

