‘I’m Never Going To….’: Ella Hunt Sheds Light On Playing Gilda Radner In Jason Reitman’s Saturday Night

Jason Reitman’s Saturday Night is making waves in the industry, as it highlights big and classic names from the Saturday Night Live era. Among the buzz, Ella Hunt, the actress who played Gilda Radner, recently opened up about what it was like to step into her shoes and how she prepared for the role.

Speaking with Deadline, the British actress Hunt revealed that when she was offered the role of Gilda Radner, her first thought was, “I can’t do American humor,” adding, “I thought I would never get cast as an American comedic icon because it’s just a different lexicon.”

In her conversation with the outlet about Saturday Night, Hunt described the role of Radner as “totally different” from anything she had done before. She went on to explain how Gilda Radner became both a guide and a teacher, helping her understand the nuances of American comedy.

As a British star, Hunt acknowledged that she approached the project with a “foreign perspective.” However, she shared that Gilda Radner’s influence helped her embody an American character on screen and, surprisingly, allowed her to embrace comedic performance—something Hunt admitted she never imagined herself doing.

When discussing how she prepared for the role, the Horizon: An American Saga – Chapter 1 actress mentioned a well-known name who was very close to Gilda Radner, but stopped short of revealing further details.

“I talked to Alan Zweibel, who was one of Gilda’s closest friends and key collaborators,” Ella Hunt revealed.

Explaining how that conversation helped her prepare for the role, the Anna and the Apocalypse actress shared that Zweibel provided insights into who Gilda was “behind the lens.”

Zweibel, while being incredibly generous, also gave Hunt a glimpse into Gilda’s personality and humanity. Through their conversations, Hunt gained a deeper understanding of Radner’s experience as a larger-than-life personality and how she navigated her world.

Hunt also noted that while she learned a great deal about Gilda Radner’s lifestyle and career, she was mindful that the movie focuses on events from Radner’s life before she became famous.

Saturday Night is a comedy-drama featuring a stellar cast, including Gabriel LaBelle, Cory Michael Smith, Rachel Sennott, and many other talented actors.

