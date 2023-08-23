'I’m no longer managing myself': Scooter Braun breaks silence after Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato leave him

Top Artists manager Scooter Braun, recently talked about the news that some of his clients stopped working with him. He did this by making an official statement on X (formerly known as Twitter) on August 22. He didn't elaborate on the authenticity of the recent news, but he made a joke. He said, "Breaking news... I'm no longer managing myself.” Here is an inside scoop of all the latest news.

Major talents like Ariana Grande and Demi Lovato are dropping Scooter

This statement from Scooter comes after Justin Bieber, Demi Lovato, and Ariana Grande all decided to end their professional relationships with him. The Baby singer, Justin was rumored to have left on August 18, but his people quickly denied it to Entertainment Tonight. They said “Justin and Scooter are still working together. Justin is not taking meetings to look for new management,” the source further added, “The two recently worked on something together.”

However, Demi Lovato did decide to end her work with Scooter. She did this just one month before her new album was set to release on September 15. She had been with Scooter's company since 2019. Another artist who reportedly left was Idina Menzel. A source close to Menzel mentioned to The Hollywood Reporter that Idina has parted ways with Scooter since January. There were also reports that Ariana Grande ended her work with Scooter, but she hasn't confirmed it officially. Scooter has worked with many other famous people, including Kanye West.

Scooter Braun: Taylor Swift’s news and artist under him

Scooter is known for getting Taylor Swift's music when his company bought Big Machine Label Group in 2019. Taylor was not happy about this and publicly accused Scooter of bullying her. She has since re-recorded some of her old albums to regain control of her music. Taylor's next re-recorded album is 1989 (Taylor's Version), which is set to be released in October 2023.

Currently, Scooter's firm, SB Projects, represents various artists according to Billboard, including Justin Bieber, The Kid LAROI, Quavo, Shay Mooney and Dan Smyers, Lil Dicky, Black Eyed Peas, and more.

